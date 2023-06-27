C.J. Cron can only fix so much, despite his best efforts.

The Rockies' first baseman returned to the lineup Tuesday after 43 days on the injured list with back issues and re-aggravations of the same spasms in rehab. The back's healed, but not to the point he can carry the Rockies. The Dodgers proved as much, besting the hosts 5-0 in the first of a three-game set at Coors Field.

Dick Monfort predicted a power surge that hasn't come.

Before the year, the Rockies owner declared he saw a competitor between the 26 men on the team's roster and down into the farm system. One reason was an expectation of slugging from the Coors Field bunch.

Cron was thought to be the possible leader of a run-scoring barrage but has instead struggled after winning National League player of the week to start off the season.

The Rockies have hit the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals are the only three with fewer, and each has a payroll significantly lower than the Rockies — the Tigers are the closest yet still trail by nearly $60 million.

"When you have limited opportunities, there's a natural reaction to try too hard because it might be your only chance," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Players want to get that hit. They want to contribute."

Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw standing on the mound against the Rockies didn't help. His first baserunner allowed wasn't until the fifth inning, and he didn't allow a hit until the sixth.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Each of the team's first four runners to reach base were either put out in a double play or picked off on the base paths.

The power outage is one thing. The Rockies' inability to hit with runners on base has been equally costly, if not more.

"There was a lot of weak contact," Ryan McMahon said. "There's a reason (Kershaw) has been successful for so long. I feel like we all went in with a good plan and just got beat."

Colorado finished with only three hits. It's the third time the Rockies have combined for three-or-fewer hits across their lineup this year. In eight others, they've had five knocks.

Mike Moustakas was shipped out after Saturday's record-breaking, 25-1 loss to the Angels. He figures to be just one of a handful of bats that will leave the lineup via trade if the Rockies rid themselves of veterans on expiring deals. The underwhelming offensive effort could get worse as the season stretches.

The bases loaded were loaded in the ninth, and the chances of an upset increased. Then, just as it has all season, the power went out.