SAN DIEGO • 'Twas the night before the MLB trade deadline, and not a creature was stirring in the Rockies clubhouse.
José Iglesias and CJ Cron slotted into their usual roles on the infield. Alex Colomé took his spot in the bullpen and Wednesday's starter Chad Kuhl watched from the dugout. And while the rest of the division, and the league, went about their business, the Rockies stayed silent.
The Rockies did stock up on reinforcements, in the chance they decide to make a move and need a player quickly to slot in. Relievers Chad Smith and Ty Blach, catcher Dom Nuñez, starter Ryan Feltner and infielder Alan Trejo all arrived off a plane from Albuquerque, N.M., Monday afternoon. Two of them are being used regardless of what the Rockies get done before Tuesday's 4 p.m. MT deadline — Trejo replaced the injured Kris Bryant for one day only, and Feltner will start one of two games on Tuesday. Whether the others get used remains to be seen.
The Padres, their opponents on Monday, made one of the biggest splashes so far, acquiring closer Josh Hader from the Brewers. Their newest addition didn't make it in time for the start of the five-game series, but they didn't need him, winning 4-1. They are reportedly still in the mix for superstar outfielder Juan Soto as well.
But the Padres aren't stocking up to beat the Rockies. They are chasing the Dodgers in the division, and easily rolled over the Rockies. They scored three of their four runs off Antonio Senzatela, who struggled a bit with his command. Especially in the first inning, when he gave up three runs before he was able to regain his form, rebounding to throw five scoreless. He uncharacteristically walked three, the most since June 26, 2021. He had a streak of 28 games of walking two or fewer batters, the longest in franchise history.
"He got a little fastball heavy and he missed his spots," manager Bud Black said. "Then he started pitching."
Carlos Estévez allowed another of the Padres' runs, a solo home run from Trent Grisham in the seventh.
The Rockies' only run came in the sixth, when Iglesias hit a ground-rule double, then advanced to third on a Cron single and came home on a Brendan Rodgers sacrifice fly. Both Cron and Iglesias would be valuable on the trade scene, but the team isn't willing to part with Cron, who is signed through 2023. As for Iglesias, who is a free agent at the end of the season, the market hasn't moved for him yet, so for now the shortstop will continue taking the field for the Rockies.