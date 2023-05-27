Chase Anderson and Nolan Jones weren't expected to contribute to the Colorado Rockies this early in the season.

Anderson wasn't on the roster at the season's start, he was still with the Tampa Bay Rays organization until two weeks ago. Jones came over in an offseason deal with the Cleveland Guardians but was relegated to Triple-A Albuquerque duty for the season's first month-plus. Baseball's twists and turns put the two on center stage for Saturday's 10-7 win over the New York Mets.

In Jones' audition, the crowd was calling for encores. He nailed a pair of run-scoring hits in the win as his first with the team — each against future Hall-of-Fame starter Justin Verlander.

"I just wanted to contribute to the team, and there are different ways to do it," Jones said. "The first time I got called up, I didn't play but I tried to be the best teammate I could. The goal is the same this time."

Anderson notched his own five innings with one earned run allowed. He's gone at least five innings in each of his three starts since being acquired off waivers by the Rockies.

The transaction to bring in Anderson was made because of injuries. Germán Márquez headlines a group of Rockies starters on the injured list. Noah Davis, Ryan Feltner and Antonio Senzatela are all on the injured list with Colorado's ace.

He's still stretching out after serving as a reliever for the Rays. Manager Bud Black said the reins may come off after Anderson threw 86 pitches in Saturday's win.

Jones was needed after an injury sent C.J. Cron to the 15-day injured list and Elehuris Montero saw his Triple-A Albuquerque success produce minimal results in the majors.

The Rockies' offseason was talked about because of its relative inactivity. The regular season has produced more transactions than they'd prefer, but the results from those acquisitions have softened the blow in recent weeks.

It may even benefit future rosters.

"In my opinion, (this) is what happens to good ball clubs. Good ball clubs get good play from (new) young guys (and veterans)," Ryan McMahon said. "That's how good teams become better teams."