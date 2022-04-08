There might not have been a team in all of baseball that disappointed more last season than the Padres, who finished with a record 79-83 and a third place finish in the NL West.
And the changes made in San Diego have certainly reflected that.
Bob Melvin left Oakland to take over for the fired Jayce Tingler and that may have been the biggest addition the Padres made all offseason.
It’s not all positive heading into the season as Fernando Tatis Jr.’s broken left wrist will see him miss the first 2-3 months of the season. But luckily for the Padres, they have another talented, young shortstop that appears set to make the roster in top prospect C.J. Abrams, who’s ranked as the No. 9 prospect in all of baseball by MLB.com
Even without Tatis, Melvin will have plenty to work with in his first season in San Diego. Manny Machado and Jake Cronenworth, a breakout star last season, are a potent offensive duo in the middle of the lineup, while others like center fielder Trent Grisham and newly acquired slugger Luke Voit could help form a deep lineup.
The one major loss from the offseason is closer Mark Melancon, who was excellent last season for the Padres and is now with the Diamondbacks. The back end of the bullpen will likely take some figuring out in the first few weeks, but it will likely come down to health again as the Padres look to return to the postseason.
Here’s an overall look at where the team stands headed into the season:
Offseason moves
Key Additions: LHP Sean Manaea, OF/1B Matt Beaty, DH/1B Luke Voit, LHP Taylor Rogers
Key Losses: OF Tommy Pham, RHP Mark Melancon, RHP Matt Strahm, RHP Chris Paddack
Pitching staff
If they’re all able to stay healthy, the Padres will likely have one of the best starting rotations in the majors.
Yu Darvish and Blake Snell are the headliners, but talented right-hander Mike Clevinger will make his return after missing all of 2021 following Tommy John surgery. The Padres also went out and acquired left-hander Sean Manaea from the Athletics. He, along with hometown kid Joe Musgrove, who tossed the franchise’s first no-hitter last season, will make things tough on opposing lineups on a nightly basis. They also signed Nick Martinez, who shined in Japan the last few season but it now back in the majors as back-of-the-rotation piece for San Diego.
Padres GM A.J Preller made a splash move to boost the back end of the bullpen on the morning of Opening Day, trading starter Chris Paddack and reliever Emilio Pagan to the Twins for left-hander reliever Taylor Rogers, a Colorado native.
Earlier in the offseason, the Padres brought in right-hander Luis Garcia, who had a solid season with the Cardinals last season. Tim Hill remains a valuable weapon against left-handed hitters, while Dinelson Lamet, Robert Suarez and Craig Stammen will also get chances late in games.
Lineup
Until Tatis returns, Machado and Cronenworth will be counted on to do a lot of the heavy lifting in the middle of the order, while guys like Voit, Grisham and Wil Myers can provide support.
Abrams is the biggest wild card to start the season. Based on merit, he should be th everyday shortstop while Tatis is out, but Ha-Seong Kim will also likely see some time there as well.
Centerfield and right field will likely belong to Grisham and Myers, respectively, while there will likely be a platoon of Jurickson Profar and Matt Beaty, who was acquired from the Dodgers, in left field.
The Padres solved the problem of having three major league quality catchers by trading defensive-specialist Victor Caratini to the Brewers earlier this week, freeing up Jorge Alfaro, who came over from the Marlins in the offseason, to be Austin Nola's back-up.