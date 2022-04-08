While the Padres were one of the biggest disappointments in baseball last season, the Giants were easily the biggest surprise, winning 107 games and narrowly beating out the Dodgers for the NL West crown.
But the season ended in the divisional round at the hands of the Dodgers, and there were some big losses this offseason for a team that already seemed to be punching above its weight all of 2021.
Rockies fans were certainly glad to steal away San Francisco’s trade deadline acquisition Kris Bryant, while Giants legend Buster Posey decided to retire. The Giants do have top prospect Joey Bart ready to step in and be the everyday catcher, so the team may be set for the future at that spot.
The biggest loss may have come in the form of Aurora native Kevin Gausman, who was an All-Star for the first time last season and cashed in for a big payday with the Blue Jays this offseason.
The Giants also did little to replace those players, but there’s a chance left-hander Carlos Rodon, who was also a first time All-Star last season, continues to look like a top of the rotation starter.
A big reason the Giants were able to have as much success as they did last season was due to career years from several players that had bounced around the league in previous seasons. Starting pitchers Logan Webb and Anthony DeSclafani became high end rotation pieces, while some of the mainstays like Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt saw a resurgence in productivity. Gabe Kapler also managed to push all the right buttons in his first season in charge, winning NL Manager of the Year.
It would be hard to expect the Giants to repeat last season’s success, but here’s a look at the players who will try and do it:
Offseason moves
Key Additions: LHP Carlos Rodon, RHP Alex Cobb, OF Joc Pederson
Key Losses: C Buster Posey, RHP Kevin Gausman, 3B/OF Kris Bryant, RHP Johnny Cueto, LHP Tony Watson, OF Alex Dickerson
Pitching staff
Even with the loss of Gausman this offseason, the Giants still have a pretty solid five-man rotation heading into 2022. Webb and DeSclafani are coming off career seasons and the addition of Rodon should help as well. Left-hander Alex Wood and right-hander Alex Cobb, who spent last season with the Angels, should round out the rotation.
The bullpen will also be a strength again for Kapler as hard-throwing righty Camilo Doval emerged as one of the best young relievers in the game last season. He, along with Littleton native and sidearm thrower Tyler Rogers, provide two very different, but equally difficult to prepare for options at the back end.
Veteran left-hander Jake McGee served as the closer for much of last season and he returns after posting a 2.72 ERA and 31 saves last season.
Lineup
For the first time in over a decade, Buster Posey’s name will not be in the Giants lineup everyday. The former MVP and three-time World Series Champion is likely headed for the Hall of Fame one day, but his old pals Brandon Crawford and Brandon Belt are still around and playing as well as they ever have.
The resurgence of those two players last season has elevated the lineup to another level and with Darin Ruf making his return to the big leagues after some time in Korea, there’s now multiple big bats in the middle of the order.
That’s not even counting Mike Yastrzemski, who had a down year in 2021 after becoming a solid everyday outfielder in 2019 and 2020.
Joc Pederson was the big offseason acquisition among the position players and he should provide another solid option in the outfield and at designated hitter. Veterans Wilmer Flores, Tommy LaStella, Austin Slater and Steven Duggar should also be regulars in the lineup, while third baseman Evan Longoria will start the year on the injured list after recent finger surgery.