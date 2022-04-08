DENVER — The biggest cheer on Friday wasn't for someone playing in the game.
It was for Russell Wilson, the new quarterback for the Broncos who technically speaking is a baseball player — he was, after all, drafted by the Rockies. Even their new $182-million man Kris Bryant, who caught the first pitch from Wilson, didn't get as big of an ovation as Wilson. He did get a signed jersey though, from one new Denver star to another.
"I told him I'd have trouble hitting that," Bryant said of Wilson's strike.
Kris Bryant on his interaction with Russell Wilson today: pic.twitter.com/iXuRunf3GQ— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) April 8, 2022
But Bryant, and their other new additions José Iglesias and Randal Grichuk, did at least get in the box score on Friday. It still wasn't enough to beat the Dodgers though, who also revamped their roster in the offseason. They beat the Rockies 5-3 on Opening Day for the start of a three-game series at Coors Field.
Denver native Kyle Freeland got the ball, his second opening day start and first in Denver. Freeland's intensity is built for big situations, and manager Bud Black loves handing the ball to the hometown kid who grew up just a few miles away.
"It never changes, it's just such a special thing to be a part of," Freeland said of Opening Day. "When I was sitting here in the clubhouse, I was getting butterflies. When I was out there stretching I was getting butterflies. It never gets old."
Freeland delivered for the first three innings, only allowing one hit. But then, in the fourth inning, he ran out of steam. It was an expected complication of a short spring due to the MLB lockout, one where pitchers had two less weeks than normal to ramp up for the season. He battled with Gavin Lux, who hit Freeland's sinker that was just a tad bit off to drive in two runs to tie the game. Then Freeland sent a changeup right down the middle, and Max Muncy made him pay, lining it out to left field for a RBI double as the Dodgers took the lead.
Freeland wasn't able to recover from there, losing all of his momentum. He then walked Freddie Freeman before being taken out, but the damage was already done. He was credited for all five earned runs.
"It just depleted some of the winds in my sail," Freeland said of the at-bats to Lux and Muncy.
Meanwhile, the offense, facing Dodgers' Walker Buehler, showed a couple sparks. But the same old problems persisted: the Rockies couldn't muster enough hits when it mattered.
The Rockies got off to a good start, scoring two of their runs in the second. Ryan McMahon, who celebrated his recent six-year extension by buying a pack of Coors, torched a double for the first hit of the season. Connor Joe sent him to third, and Grichuk batted him home. Iglesias then notched a RBI single as Joe scored.
Then they hit a wall.
For the next six innings they only had two hits — a double from Bryant and a single from C.J. Cron. They found some refuge in the bottom of the ninth, when Elias Díaz hit a double and advanced to third via defensive indifference. Charlie Blackmon sent him home with a RBI double, but Bryant struck out to end the game. They struck out 12 total times on Friday.
They'll get another try on Saturday, with Germán Márquez on the mound.
"We think our lineup is a little deeper with power," manager Bud Black said. "We didn't put it all together. We had good pitching against us."