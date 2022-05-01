DENVER — Brendan Rodgers has been waiting for that one big hit, that one good day to get him back on track.
On Sunday, he got that right away. After hitting a single in the first — his first hit since April 18 — his teammates in the dugout started cheering 'he's back! he's back!' Rodgers pumped his fist as he ran to first, a wave of relief washing over him. It's a new month now, and he's officially turned the page on that no-good April.
He added another hit, a three-run double up the gap in the second, to finish the day with four RBIs as the Rockies cruised to a 10-1 win over the Reds to sweep the series.
"Not hitting, and not contributing, in my eyes is not a great feeling," Rodgers said. "Today getting back on track felt great."
As a first round draft pick and former top prospect, Rodgers is used to high expectations. But learning to manage that, especially when he's not playing well, is a difficult task. After breaking out in the second half last year, he came into the season with the highest expectations on him. His first month was riddled with hiccups — an aching back, a strike out percentage that sometimes hovered over 30 percent and a batting average that was consistently below .100.
"I was putting added pressure on myself," he said. "It's hard to miss the scoreboard. I see the numbers, it's not ideal. It's something you have to trick yourself into thinking it's a new day, it's a new start."
Brendan Rodgers said he never wants to think about this April again pic.twitter.com/KZBpox3eia— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 1, 2022
He's been through a period of time like this before —it took him about 150 at-bats before he hit his first major league home run last June. In both cases, he was trying to do too much and over analyzing everything. And, in both cases, he was thinking too much in the box and his timing was off.
He grew from that experience though, he said, and tried to channel those lessons into his game on Sunday. Rodgers now has a boost of confidence, and is ready to forget that April ever existed.
"Learning that the more pressure you add, the harder it's going to be on you," he said. "I just try to take a step back, take a deep breath and continue to believe in myself."
It wasn't just Rodgers that had a good day on Sunday. The Rockies attacked the Reds in the first, driving out starter Reiver Sanmartin. He needed 43 pitches to get just two outs, as the Rockies tallied on six runs and batted around their lineup. Connor Joe, Randal Grichuk, Elias Díaz, Rodgers and Elehuris Montero all had hits off him.
For Montero, his hit was extra special. In his first major league at-bat, he took the second pitch from Sanmartin and sent it to shallow center field for his first major league hit. The crowd recognized the moment with a tip of the cap and a small ovation, and Joe ran over during the pitching change to engulf him in a big hug. He added another hit in the seventh, ending the day 2-for-4 in his MLB debut.
“I’m extremely hungry to get back up here,” Montero said after his two-hit debut, adding that he’s very emotional and that his phone has been exploding with messages from back home pic.twitter.com/a32uI9V461— Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) May 1, 2022
He was sent down to Triple-A after the game — rosters need to reduce from 28 to 26 on Sunday night — but said he's hungrier than every to get back up here.
"It was very exciting, very emotional," Montero said. "To get in in my first at-bat in the big leagues, I'm just happy to be here."
The Rockies scored three runs in the second and another in the eighth off Grichuk's first Coors Field home run. They then rode the wave of Kyle Freeland's strong start for the rest of the day. He pitched seventh innings, his longest outing of the season, giving up just one run.