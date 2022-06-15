DENVER — If fans were hoping to watch a sloppy baseball game, boy did they go to the right place on Wednesday.

Five of the 12 runs scored between the Guardians and the Rockies were the result of either errors or wild pitches. One team managed to clean it up as the game went on, and it wasn't the Rockies. The Guardians took game two of the interleague series 7-5

The Rockies were on both sides of the mistakes.

The good came as Elias Díaz and Ryan McMahon scored in the second off a throwing error from Guardians' starter Konnor Pilkington. In the third, Brendan Rodgers crossed home on a wild pitch, and CJ Cron made it on a very basic fielding error from Oscar Mercado, who let the ball drop out of his glove. From there they couldn't get any momentum, going 3-for-12 with runners in scoring position. They had their best shot in the seventh, with Brendan Rodgers on third and José Iglesias at the plate, but left fielder Steven Kwan made an incredible diving catch to end the inning.

The Rockies own errors and wild pitches, meanwhile, came back to cost them the game. The Rockies have committed an error in 12-straight home games, the longest streak in franchise history. They lead the league with 52 this season.

One of those errors came from Díaz, who has committed four in the past 18 ⅔ innings. On Saturday, he cost the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader when he made an errant throw to third base and allowed a runner to score. He did the same thing in the fifth inning on Wednesday when the Guardians attempted a double steal, letting a run in for Cleveland.

Díaz was sharp last season with the Rockies, heating up at the plate after a slow start and putting on a catching clinic almost every night. The Rockies rewarded him with a $14.5 million, three-year deal, but his performance hasn't matched what he did a year ago, he's hitting just above .200 and has seven errors now.

Dīaz, who at one point was the primary catcher, is now splitting more time with backup catcher Brian Serven as his slump continues.

"We need Ellie to get going," Black said. "You saw what he did last year, he was one of the best catchers in baseball, especially in the second half. We'll continue to work with him and support him and get him going. He's down a little bit."

The Guardians took the lead in the fifth, scoring three runs to drive out Austin Gomber, who only made it through 4 ⅔ innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. The inning got away from Gomber, and he lost location of some of his pitches.

"Anytime you lose its frustrating, whether its from one run or 10 runs," Gomber said. "Losing sucks, it doesn't really matter the score we're out here trying to win games."