DENVER • The Rockies have been blown out already multiple times this season.

Never quite like this.

The Marlins, who own one of the worst records in the league, beat up the Rockies in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday, winning 14-1 and outhitting them 21-3. Marlins starter Edward Cabrera was stellar, keeping the Rockies hitless until the sixth inning.

CJ Cron broke up that bid with a base hit, but then left the game in the seventh inning after Marlins center fielder Jesús Sánchez ran into him as he was approaching first base. Backup catcher Brian Serven played the rest of the game at first. Yonathan Daza also left the game after being hit by a 98 mph fastball.

Antonio Senzatela, making his first start since going on the injured list with a back strain, gave up six runs on a career-high 13 hits. Chad Smith, the 27th player for the doubleheader, gave up six runs in his second major league appearance.

The only good performance of the day came from outfielder Randal Grichuk, who pitched the ninth inning. Wanting to save their bullpen for the nightcap, manager Bud Black sent out a position player to get the three outs. Grichuk pitched a 1-2-3 inning, getting a standing ovation from the Coors Field crowd.

Germán Márquez will pitch the second game, which will start at approximately 5 p.m. MT.