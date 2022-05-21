DENVER — Rockies' manager Bud Black knows something is off with his ace.
Germán Márquez, aside from his first start and a few innings sprinkled here and there, has not been at his best this season. There are mechanical things they needed him to work on, mainly his fastball command. But another important thing has been lacking, his confidence.
So Black had Márquez come into his office. Then he told him in simple terms: he is a good pitcher. The team still believes in him. And that they know, despite the rough start, that he is their guy.
"Sometimes you have to reinstall that confidence and bring them back up, regardless of how good they are," Black said earlier this week. "I think he needed to be reminded of that."
The Rockies still have not seen Márquez at his sharpest, but they've started to see glimpses. The same was true on Saturday, when the Mets beat the Rockies 5-1 in the first game of a doubleheader after Friday's game was postponed due to a winter storm. The field had to be shoveled in the morning, and the temperature was still only 45 degrees at first pitch.
Márquez has been outspoken in the past about his disdain of the frigid weather. And he was cold to start the game Saturday, missing his spots and giving up four runs in the first two innings.
"He's got to keep the ball down," Black said. "Too many balls up. You have to get the ball up at the right times, you have to get it to the right level of up. To pitch, you have to locate the ball. Germán is not a secret anymore."
Heading into the third, Márquez gave himself a pep talk. He got himself together. Then he rebounded to get through the next three unscathed, including striking out the side in the fourth. His command was markedly improved, keeping the ball down.
"I felt like I have to do this," he said. "I have to make pitches to have a good game."
His ending numbers were lopsided: six innings and a season-high 11 hits and four earned runs. But he did strike out seven, also a season-high. His ERA is now 6.14, the highest among qualified starters in the MLB. In his last 17 starts dating back to last August, he has a 6.80 ERA.
"I don't know why," he said. "I'm always going out there to pitch a good game. I feel a lot better, and I feel like everything is coming up."
The offense, meanwhile, managed just one run, snapping their 84-game streak of scoring at least two runs at home. CJ Cron had three hits, and Kris Bryant, in his first game back after spending nearly a month on the injured list with a back strain, had a hit in his first at-bat.
"I definitely felt a little slow," Bryant said. "I just have to keep playing, all that stuff comes back to you. Overall it was good."