DENVER — Germán Márquez came out of the gates firing this season.

He tossed out seven innings, giving up just one run on three hits in his first start against a jam-packed Dodgers lineup. His fastball was crisp that day, his changeup finally effective. It seemed as though he was poised to have a career year.

Things have only gone downhill since then.

That fastball command has gone astray, the changeup virtually nonexistent. On Tuesday, things hit a new low: he was nicked for seven runs on a season-high 10 hits as the Nationals beat the Rockies 10-2 to start the three-game series.

Márquez's slider — which has been perhaps his most and only consistent pitch this year — was steady, but his fastball was once again high. He threw only two changeups.

His night kicked off on a bad note, walking Cesár Hernández on five pitches, all fastballs. A double play — Colorado's league-leading 32nd of the season — got him out of the second, but he gave up a hit and hit a batter to open the third. The red-hot Josh Bell then launched a home run off him into left field to give the Nationals a 3-0 lead.

Márquez's night didn't get any better from there, giving up another run in the fourth and three more in the fifth. His ERA is now 6.92, his highest running ERA since May 5, 2017 — his fifth start of that season and ninth overall of his career.

There were signs, though, that this was coming. He had the best stretch of his career last June to July, almost throwing a no-hitter and making his first All-Star team. But sandwiched in between that period was a bad start and a worrisome end. He had a 6.12 ERA in his final 13 games, only getting through six innings three times in his last nine starts.

On Tuesday, Márquez didn't get any help from the offense either. Nationals starter Erick Fedde stumped them, giving up just one run. Fedde was effective all night, tossing out 102 pitches in seven innings. CJ Cron hit his ninth home run — tied for the most in MLB with Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo — in the eighth off of reliever Erasmo Ramírez, but by then it was too little, too late to make any difference in the score.