MINNEAPOLIS — Kris Bryant will not return to the Rockies this weekend, as the team had anticipated.
This three-game series agains the Twins was the target, but Bryant, who suffered a back strain at the end of April and has played just two games since, will instead continue his rehab assignment with Triple-A Albuquerque this weekend. He's appeared in two games so far with the Isotopes, going 0-for-6, and has not made it through a full game yet. He did not play on Thursday night, but is expected back in the lineup on Friday.
The Rockies will reassess where Bryant is after the weekend, then determine next steps. There's no soreness, manager Bud Black said, it's just a matter of building him back up to game shape.
"No setback, just looking at it more realistically what Kris needs," Black said. "He probably needs just a few more games."
Bryant, who has played in only 17 games since signing his seven-year, $182 million contract, said earlier this month that he wanted to take his recovery slow, as not to risk re-injuring his back. He felt as though he didn't do enough baseball activities the first time around, which is part of the reason he only made it two games in May before landing back on the injured list.
His performance before the injury was underwhelming, compiling just 17 hits, four RBIs and no home runs.
Kinley's surgery set
Tyler Kinley, who was the Rockies' best reliever before tearing his right flexor tendon, will have season-ending surgery in Dallas next week. They'll have a clearer idea of next steps after the procedure, but he is hopeful that he will not need any additional surgeries. There was some fear initially he would need a second Tommy John surgery — he had his first in 2009 when he was a senior in high school — but he's confident that this surgery will fix the tear.
He was in the middle of a career year and had allowed just two earned runs when he starting experiencing soreness in the beginning of June. It was nothing alarming at first and he was able to push through it for two weeks. Concern grew, though, when the symptoms didn't go away after a few days off. An MRI and multiple consults with doctors revealed the injury.
"It's a part of the job," Kinley said. "The harder you throw and the more frequently you throw it increases all the risks of this kind of stuff. I am content with the fact that I don't think there's anything more I could have done to prevent this. I think my pregame and postgame treatment wise, I think we did everything we could. I think we just reached the point where unfortunately we got some bad news."