DENVER — Kris Bryant was walking through the Colorado Rockies' clubhouse on Saturday and just felt it.
This place, he thought to himself, feels like home now. He's comfortable here, three months into his seven-year, $182-million deal. He's raising his growing family here, including his brand new twins boys who were born earlier this week.
He's happy, and it's showing up in his performance on the field — he went 3-for-3 with a walk in the Rockies' 2-0 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.
"I'm just having a really, really good time," Bryant said. "I've been looking forward to coming to the park every day."
He didn't do anything highlight-worthy on Saturday, just three routine singles. It's something he takes pride in, he said. He knows it doesn't need to be flashy, as long as he gets the job done.
And the Rockies, too, are seeing the reward. After missing a good portion of the first half of the season with a back strain, his addition to the active roster has made a difference for Colorado. The Rockies are 23-16 with him active, but 20-33 without him. They've won eight of their last 10 with Bryant having 11 hits and three home runs in the seven games he's played during that span. He missed three of those games on the paternity list.
"When you get guys on base, you have more of a chance to score runs," manager Bud Black said. "Kris is a big part of the Rockies organization, being able to do that. Today was a perfect example."
This offensive surge began as soon as he came off the injured list on June 27. With Bryant's back pain behind him, his focus is on scouting reports and what he needs to do each day. Being able to play consistently for the first time with the Rockies, he said, has helped him finally settle in.
"I can just formulate an approach now and go out there and be who I am," Bryant said.
Ureña with another stellar outing
José Ureña has proven to be exactly what the Rockies needed. In his third start with the team, he pitched six scoreless innings, giving up five hits. He'll stay in the rotation, even with Antonio Senzatela scheduled to return, and will pitch Saturday in Milwaukee.
He built his pitch count up in Triple-A, and hit 94 pitches on Saturday. Ureña's fastball is back to the mid 90s with movement and he throws an occasional slider and changeup. He has been able to get ground ball outs he needs to be efficient. Ureña forced the Pirates into 11 of those on Saturday, with four strikeouts.
Gomber to start Sunday
Austin Gomber will take the mound for the Rockies on Sunday, the last game before the All-Star break. Senzatela returned from his rehab outing and could have been ready to go, but the team opted to go with Gomber instead. Gomber, who struggled early, has been on a roll lately and they didn't want halt his progress.