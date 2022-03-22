TEMPE, Ariz. — Kris Bryant sat in the Rockies' home clubhouse during the All-Star game last July and just felt it.

This is a place he could see himself, he thought. It's a city where he could raise his family. And it was a team he would enjoy playing for in the long-term.

"Getting a chance to see the home side, you don't really get an opportunity to do that," Bryant said. "I was just blown away by everything. I already really like playing there, and seeing the underneath of the stadium was pretty cool. It's cool to see it all come full circle here."

On Tuesday, that thought became a reality. Bryant put on a Rockies uniform for the first time, playing three innings against the Angels. It's just spring training, but already the Rockies got a peak at what they paid $182 million for: Bryant hit a single to left-center in his first swing of his first at-bat.

First at-bat in a #Rockies uniform, first hit for Kris Bryant pic.twitter.com/7Jh7xhEcoP — Danielle Allentuck (@d_allentuck) March 22, 2022

Bryant signed with the Rockies less than a week ago and has just five training days under his belt. He worked out all offseason, but facing live pitching is always a different animal. Plus, he took time off after the lockout ended to focus on his search for a team.

He jumped right in after arriving to the Rockies complex last Thursday though, and already has 12 live at-bats under his belt, including an opposite-field home run. He was itching to get playing time, and on Monday walked into manager Bud Black's office and asked to be put in a game.

"I feel better than I thought," Bryant said. "Sure, there’s still work left to be done. Overall my body feels really good."

The bigger challenge will come when he reports to Denver for the first time. Bryant will be playing primarily left field for the first time in his career after spending time at third with the Giants and Cubs. He's played at Coors before, but the Rockies have one of the largest outfields in the league.

Bryant plans to spend the last two weeks of spring training working on the replica outfields at Salt Rivers, then taking extra time to get to know his new corner once the team returns to Denver.

"It’s definitely bigger than what I experience at Wrigley field," he said. "I’m going to go out there and learn from these guys and lean from the guys who have been here before."

It'll be an adjustment, but he's not worried, and neither are the Rockies.

"There's obviously an expectation," Black said. "I just want him to be Kris Bryant."

Rockies agree to deals with five

The Colorado Rockies agreed to one-year contracts with Carlos Estévez, Garrett Hampson, Peter Lambert, Robert Stephenson and Raimel Tapia, avoiding arbitration. They were not able to strike a deal with Kyle Freeland. Talks will continue, and the two sides will go to arbitration hearing if they are not able to come to an agreement.