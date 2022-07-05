LOS ANGELES — It's finally time to start the Kris Bryant home run counter.
The Rockies shelled out the big bucks for Bryant — $182 million, to be exact — because of his potential for big power. He hit over 25 home runs in five of his six full major league seasons, including 39 back in his MVP season in 2016.
But until Tuesday, the Rockies hadn't gotten any payout from that investment. In his third at-bat of the game against the Dodgers, Bryant took an 0-2 fastball and sent it 392 feet to left-center. It landed just over the wall, giving him that long-awaited first home run in purple. It didn't make a difference on this night though, as the Dodgers still won 5-2.
"I expect that out of myself. I expect to go out there and do that," Bryant said. "It's good to get one out of the way. Now I can focus on just getting back to baseball."
Bryant's last home run came as a member of the Giants on Oct. 8 in the NLDS against the Dodgers. This time around was a little different. Instead of fighting to get to the NLCS, Bryant and the Rockies are instead just trying to hang on.
But this could be the catapult for Bryant, who has spent most of this season sidelined with a back strain. He'd played in six games since returning just over a week ago, each one showing a little more oomph in his swing. He's been hitting the ball hard, resulting in a few doubles and soaring fly ball outs. He's searched to find that middle ground between hitting the ball and high, a consistent path to get it to that right spot over the wall.
His home run on Tuesday — in his 91st at-bat with the team — wasn't anything special. But it got over the wall, passing just over Cody Bellinger's head, and that's all that's needed to get a one in the box score.
"I think there's more coming," manager Bud Black said. "Obviously his track record tells us that. A relief for Kris, all players want to get that first home run."
Márquez muddles through six
Tuesday was another mediocre performance from Germán Márquez. It wasn't his best night, but it was no means his worst.
He started off strong, striking out Trea Turner and Freddie Freeman in the first. But then he walked Will Smith to open the second, and Max Muncy took a hanging fastball all the way to right field. Mookie Betts also hit a home run off Márquez, a solo shot to left, off another pitch sent right down the middle. Justin Turner also taxed him for a RBI single in the fourth.
"A couple mistakes, they took advantage of it," Black said. "Overall, he battled. I thought his stuff was fine. ... I think tonight's game came down to they out-hit us in certain situations and they out-hit us."
Márquez ended his night after six, throwing 104 pitches and giving up four earned runs. His 5.90 ERA went up only by .01.
Pitching updates
José Ureña is in line to start in place of the injured Antonio Senzatela on Wednesday, his first for the Rockies.
Ryan Feltner was placed on the injured list retroactive to June 27 with a right rhomboid strain. He threw a simulate game on Tuesday afternoon and will make a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.
Reliever Tyler Kinley had successful surgery on his right elbow in Dallas. His recovery is expected to take at least a year.