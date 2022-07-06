LOS ANGELES — Mitch White and José Ureña battled it out in a pitching duel.
But in the end, it didn't matter.
The Rockies offense mustered just one measly hit, as the Dodgers beat them 2-1 in walk-off fashion to sweep the series. It was the 27th time the Rockies were held to one or fewer hits in franchise history, and already the second time this season.
"It wasn't over-powering, dominating stuff," manager Bud Black said of the Dodgers pitching staff. "They made pitches and we just couldn't break through."
Scoreless for six, it was the Rockies who cracked the code first. A single by Rodgers broke up White's no-hitter bid. Kris Bryant, who had been walked earlier that inning, was able to score on a throwing error from Cody Bellinger.
Ureña, making his first start for the Rockies, did his job as well. Ureña, who has seven years of major league starting experience, was picked up by the Rockies in May. He made four appearances out of the bullpen for the Brewers earlier this season, but declared free agency after being outrighted to Triple-A.
The Rockies, in a bind for starting pitching depth after Peter Lambert and Ryan Rolison went down with injuries, signed him to a minor league deal. They looked at Ureña as a starter, and Ureña, who sees himself as the same, knew he had enough left in the tank to make another go at it.
With Antonio Senzatela and Ryan Feltner injured, Ureña got the call for Wednesday night.
And he shined. He knew the Dodgers lined was going to be aggressive, but he had a plan ready to try to combat that by attacking the bottom of the zone. His secondary pitches, which he's been focused on fine-tuning, came into play for him.
"He really made pitches when he needed to," Black said. "There's a composure to him. From what I've been told, he's a fighter and he competes hard. We saw that tonight."
Ureña held the Dodgers to five hits in 6 2/3. innings. His first two innings were long, but he really hit his stride in the third. He faced the minimum in the third through the sixth before running into some traffic in the seventh, running out of steam as his pitched count neared 90.
"That was really important for me to show them that I can help anyway they need me," he said.
Rookie Jake Bird came out to replace him, inheriting runners on both corners with two outs in a 1-0 game. He hit Austin Barnes on the head to load the bases, then threw a wild pitch that gave the Dodgers their run. Jake Bird came in and got out of the jam without causing any more harm.
But Daniel Bard, the veteran who has been so steady for them, got himself into a jam, loading the bases in the bottom of the ninth. The Rockies aligned five infielders, but Mookie Betts avoided them all, bouncing it up the middle as Bellinger scored the winning run for the Dodgers.
Welker designated for assignment
Colton Welker, a former top prospect, was designated for assignment on Wednesday to clear a 40-man roster spot for Ureña. Welker had shoulder surgery last month and was already ruled out for the season. They could have moved Welker to the 60-day injured list, but he would have acquired service time if they chose that option.
Welker, 24, is missing most of his third straight season after the COVID pandemic cancelled the 2020 minor league season and he was suspended for taking a banned substance for 60 games in 2021.