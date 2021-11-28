Jon Gray is finalizing a four-year deal worth $56 million with the Texas Rangers, according to multiple reports. The contract is pending a physical.
The Rockies drafted Gray, now 30, in 2013. He made his debut two years later, and the Rockies developed him into a pitcher who could excel at altitude. He had a 4.59 ERA last season, and pitched better at Coors Field than on the road.
Gray expressed a strong interest in staying in Colorado, and the Rockies opted to keep him at the trade deadline instead of fielding offers. The goal of both parties was to reach a deal that would keep the starter in Denver long-term. The Rockies made an initial offer to Gray that was reported to be in the range of $35-40 million, significantly lower than what the Rangers ended up offering him. The Rockies did not extend him a qualifying offer, which would have been a one-year deal worth $18.4 million.
After not coming to an agreement with the Rockies, Gray hit the open market earlier this month and has now found his new team. Free agency picked up early this year, as a lockout is expected to begin next week. Gray was one of three major deals the Rangers made on Sunday, as teams scramble to reach deals.