SAN FRANCISCO — Yonathan Daza made the Rockies roster because of his defense. It's been his offense lately, though, that has made him stand out.

On Monday, Daza delivered with the bases loaded in the fifth, hitting a line drive to left to send in two runs to put the Rockies within one of the Giants. The Rockies would go on to score two more runs, but the Giants still won 8-5. Giants starter Carlos Redon struck out the Rockies 14 times.

Daza, the Rockies' best defensive outfielder, saw limited playing time to start the season, getting just five starts in April. He fared well despite the little action, getting seven hits in those games. With Kris Bryant sidelined with a back strain — he got a cortisone shot on Monday to help speed up the recovery process — Daza started to see his name in the lineup more and more.

He's played in five games straight now, and has gotten himself in the grove. He played hero on Saturday night, driving in the tying run in Arizona in what would be the Rockies' only win so far of the road trip. And he got to Redon on Monday, getting that RBI single to get the Rockies back in the game after the Giants tacked on runs early.

"I have some confidence now that I've been playing more," Daza said before the game. "I feel better every time I'm playing. I'm grateful for the opportunity."

Oracle Park hasn't been kind to the Rockies lately, especially to Austin Gomber. As a team, they are 3-10 since Sept. 20, 2020. Gomber, meanwhile, made three starts here last year — including two in his first month with the Rockies — giving up 16 earned runs in 12 innings. This included his worst start of the season, when he was tacked for nine runs in 1 2/3 innings.

Gomber, though, was off to a much better start this year than last season, and entered the game with a 1.93 ERA after his first five outings, fanning six in each start. The Oracle Park saga continued on Monday though – he was charged with five runs in 5 1/3 innings. His ERA more than doubled, now sitting at 4.36.

The Giants 1-2 punch of Austin Slater and Mauircio Dubón were the main culprits. In the first, Slater hit a leadoff triple and Dubón brought him home with a sac fly. In the third, the duo came out firing again — Slater had a single, then Dubón a home run.

Dubón opened the sixth with another hit, and Gomber was removed after giving up another hit. Robert Stephenson then let both those runners in, plus another that he was credited for, as the Giants tacked on three runs that inning. Ashton Goudeau, who was a Giant for a brief period of time, let in two more in the eighth.

The Rockies had a comeback in the ninth — stringing together three doubles and scoring a run off an error — but it wasn't enough.