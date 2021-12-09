A familiar face will be rejoining the Rockies next year.
Clint Hurdle, the only Rockies manager to lead a team to the World Series, will return to the team as a special assistant to general manager Bill Schmidt. Hurdle will assist with player development and the MLB draft.
“I am thrilled to return to an organization that I love,” he said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to working with Bill and his staff and helping out wherever they need me.”
Hurdle first began working with the organization in 1994, and served as manager from 2002-2009. He led the team to 534 wins, the most by a manager in franchise history. His biggest accomplishment came in 2007, when he led the team through "Rocktober" to reach the playoffs. The Rockies won 13 of their last 14 games to force a tie-breaker, then made it all the way to the World Series before falling to the Red Sox.
After leaving the Rockies, Hurdle managed the Pirates from 2011-2019, retiring shortly after his tenure ended there. But he remained connected with owner Dick Monfort and has known members of the coaching staff for decades.
Schmidt, who was hired as general manager in October after holding the interim title for most of last season, will now have an experienced voice aiding him in his first full season in his new position.
“We are extremely excited to welcome back Clint Hurdle to the Rockies organization,” Schmidt said. “Clint has a long history with the Rockies and in this game, and he brings a wealth of knowledge that will be incredibly valuable to this organization and our players.”