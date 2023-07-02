The Colorado Rockies got some good news on an otherwise dismal Sunday afternoon where they lost 14-9 to the visiting Detroit Tigers.

Catcher Elias Diaz was named to the National League team's reserves for the Major League Baseball All-Star Game. He is the first catcher in Rockies' history to receive the distinction.

"All my career, all my career," Diaz said of how long he's waited to play in the All-Star game. "For me and for every player I think it's a big dream. We work everyday (to) accomplish a goal like that. So it means lot."

Colorado was guaranteed at least one spot on the National League reserves for the All-Star game which will be played at T-Mobile Park in Seattle on July 11.

Diaz and third baseman Ryan McMahon were the favorites to be named to the 93rd Midsummer Classic.

Diaz has a .284 batting average with 74 hits, 27 runs and 45 RBIs. His nine home runs are second on the team to Ryan McMahon, who has 13. It's his first time being recognized as an MLB All-Star.

Despite the loss, Diaz shared a celebratory beer with teammates in the locker room, and enjoyed some good-natured ribbing while he fielded questions from reporters postgame.

"I was told 30 minutes before the game, so I was getting ready for the game. I definitely sent out a couple texts (to family) saying, 'Hey, we did it,'" Diaz said. "I'll get on it right now and try to get as many texts out. But I'm sure they all know."

The Venezuelan catcher is an integral part of the team both offensively and defensively, Rockies veteran outfielder Charlie Blackmon said.

Sign Up for Pikes Peak 5 Game analysis and insights from The Gazette sports staff including columns by Woody Paige and Paul Klee. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

"He's doing an incredible job. He's throwing out runners at an incredible clip," Blackmon said. "He's an anchor in the middle of our lineup. He's a guy we look to drive in runs, to hit for power, to come up in that big spot. I know he's been working and he had some success last year and I'm happy to see him put it together and earn that All-Star bid this year."

The news was announced in the eighth inning of the Rockies' loss. The club went 4-5 during its season-long, nine-game homestand, dropping a pair of series against Detroit and against the Los Angeles Dodgers. They also took the series victory over the Los Angeles Angels.

The Tigers bats were on fire for most of the game with Detroit on Sunday, opening the game with a grand slam from shortstop Javier Baez. The Tigers got another grand slam from center field Jake Marisnick in the eighth. The home run was Marisnick's first of the season and his first career grand slam.

It was an abysmal day for Rockies pitchers as the club gave up a three-run home runs in addition to the pair of grand slams. One went to right fielder Kerry Carpenter in the third inning, a solo home run to catcher Jake Rogers in the fourth, and a two-run home run to first baseman Spencer Torkelson in the seventh.

Despite being the team that plays the majority of its games at elevation, the Rockies have found themselves on the losing end of the home run derby at Coors Field. This season opponents have hit 64 home runs on 20th and Blake Street to the Rockies' 42.

Starting right-handed pitcher Connor Seabold, who gave up the grand slam to Baez and the home runs to Carpenter and Rogers, fell to a 1-5 on the season. Postgame, he emphasized a need to improve his execution.

"I think I'm leaving too many pitches over the plate," he said. "Slider's been on and off, change up's been good. But I don't think I've been using it enough. And then the fastball had been good in the past, location wise, and recently it hasn't been as good. That's just something we've got to work on."

Before the all-star break the Rockies, who sit at 33-53 this season, will go on the road. They play at Houston starting Tuesday. Manager Bud Black spoke to the resiliency of his team despite recent struggles.

"We'll go down to Houston and we'll compete hard and guys will be fresh and ready to go," Black said. "Don't know the results of that game, but I know they'll be in a good frame of mind because that's what this group does."