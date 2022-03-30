Ty Blach's roller-coaster career could be steering him right back to where his dreams first started to take shape.
Blach, a Denver native, signed a minor league contract with an invitation to major league spring training with the Rockies in December. With rosters expanded by two for the first month of the season, and the Rockies' need for another sturdy left-handed pitcher, Blach could be on the cusp of cracking his hometown team's roster.
His best chance to make the team is as a long reliever, but he is building up as a starter this spring and could be tucked into the rotation to fill in for injuries this season.
"Just knowing that I was going to have an opportunity to go out and get some innings this spring, show that I'm healthy and just give it the best shot I've got — I’m enjoying every moment of it," he said after a quick and painless outing last week.
After a promising career at Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Blach went on to Creighton University. He was drafted by the Giants in the fifth round in 2012 and debuted for the team four years later, coming out of the bullpen to pitch three scoreless innings against the Rockies. He began quickly racking up career milestones — first win (2016 NLDS), first opening-day start (2018) and even first home run (2017).
But then, things started to go astray. The Giants designated him for assignment in 2019, and the Orioles did the same a few months later. Then came the fearful three words no pitcher ever wants to hear: Tommy John surgery (elbow ligament reconstruction).
The process was long and laboring, and he didn't see his first game action until the end of last season, getting 16 starts across the bottom of the Orioles' minor league system. But the important thing was that he was healthy, and able to have a normal offseason.
That meant this spring, he was finally all the way back. He started the season in minor league camp, so he's been facing live hitters for longer than some of his competitors. He got the ball in the Rockies' first spring training game, where he comfortably threw out all of his pitches with no lingering elbow pain. He's made two other appearances for the Rockies so far.
"It's just kind of one of those things where it's just part of baseball sometimes," Blach said of his long journey back. "You learn that there are tough things that happen in this game and you have to wait for the reward. It's nice to be back out there competing at the highest level."
Blach has survived the first rounds of cuts, and is one of 37 remaining in major league spring training. He has the pitching profile to succeed at Coors Field — he's a ground-ball pitcher with a solid breaking ball — and more experience than those he's competing with for spots. Lucas Gilbreath and Ben Bowden are the only other left-handed relievers in contention, and while Gilbreath's spot is all but secured, Bowden has shown inconsistencies. Neither is slated as a long reliever.
Even if Blach doesn't make the opening-day roster, it's likely he'll see time with the Rockies this season.
"Whether or not I make the team as a starter or a long reliever or I'm in Triple-A, it doesn't matter," he said. "It's nice to feel like I can build up, get some pitches under my belt, and execute under some high-level hitters."