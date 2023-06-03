Colorado Rockies 6, Kansas City Royals 4

What happened: A five-run first inning set the tone for the Rockies' 6-4 win. The Royals scored one run in four different innings, but Colorado's early lead proved to be enough. After four losses in a row, the Rockies have won two straight.

On the mound: Starter Austin Gomber pitched only 2⅔ innings for the Rockies, allowing two earned runs on six hits. Reliever Matt Carasiti threw well in Gomber's relief, giving up only one hit in 2⅓ innings to collect the win. Jake Bird, Brad Hand and Justin Lawrence combined for the final four innings of the game, as Lawrence got the save. Daniel Lynch threw five innings and allowed five runs for the Royals, picking up the loss.

At the plate: Six players in the Rockies' starting lineup collected hits, and Ryan McMahon and Ezequiel Tovar each had two. Elehuris Montero had Colorado's lone extra-base hit and posted a team-high two RBIs. For Kansas City, Bobby Witt Jr. logged a team-high three hits and Nick Pratto hit the game's only home run.

What's next: Rockies (LHP Kyle Freeland) at Royals (RHP Brady Singer) at 12:10 p.m. on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium (AT&T SportsNet).