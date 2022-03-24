The Raimel Tapia era in Denver is over.
The Rockies traded Tapia and Adrian Pinto to the Blue Jays for outfielder Randal Grichuk and cash considerations, a team source said.
The Rockies main focus this offseason was finding a power outfielder, and they got that last week in Kris Bryant, who signed a seven-year $182 million deal with the team. But adding Grichuk gives them another edge — he hit 22 home runs a year ago, compared to Tapia's six.
Under new general manager Bill Schmidt, who took over the post formally last October after acting as interim last year, the Rockies have made a flurry of transactions in the past two weeks. In addition to Bryant, they also extended Ryan McMahon for six years and signed free agents José Iglesias, Alex Colomé and Chad Kuhl.
Tapia played mainly left field last year, but Bryant is now starting there. That meant Tapia was one of four in the mix for the starting centerfield job, competing with Sam Hilliard, Yonathan Daza and Garrett Hampson. Now, Grichuk will have the best shot at it.
Tapia was signed by the Rockies as an international free agent in 2010, making his MLB debut as a September call-up in 2016. Used primarily as a leadoff guy last year, Tapia's biggest assets are his ability to get on base and his speed. He was inconsistent at the plate though. He signed a one-year, $3.95 million deal Tuesday to avoid arbitration.
Grichuk, a first round draft pick by the Angels in 2009, signed a five-year, $52 million contract with the Blue Jays in 2019. He is slated to make $9.3 million this year. He had his best year offensively in 2020, when he hit .273 with 12 home runs in 55 games.