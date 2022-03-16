SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — The Colorado Rockies have a new star.
The Rockies and Kris Bryant are in agreement on a seven-year, $182-million deal, multiple sources said. The deal is pending a physical and includes a no-trade clause.
The Rockies have been aggressively pursuing Bryant, and now have one of the biggest free agent names locked up long-term. Bryant should slide right into the middle of the order, and likely will be primarily in left field, but can also play third and first.
It's the longest contract the Rockies have inked since an eight-year, $260-million deal with Nolan Arenado, who they then traded to St. Louis less than two years later. That, though, was under former general manager Jeff Bridich. Bill Schmidt has the reigns now, and this is the biggest deal he has made since taking over last May.
Without Arenado and now Trevor Story, who remains a free agent, the Rockies needed an experienced bat like Bryant's. He brings with him versatility — capable of playing in the outfield and at third base — and experience of playing in big games. Few on the current roster have playoff experience, let alone World Series experience.
Bryant spent most of his career with the Cubs before being traded in July to the Giants. He was a success from the beginning, winning rookie of the year in 2015 and MVP a year later when he helped the Cubs win their first World Series in over 100 years.
Bryant, a four-time All-Star, has over 160 home runs in his career, including 25 last year. The Rockies, despite playing half their games at altitude, ranked 21st in MLB for home runs, and needed someone like Bryant to help bring that number up.
Bryant will likely be stationed in left field, but could also go to third with Ryan McMahon or Brendan Rodgers at second. With the designated hitter added to the National League, there's more room for flexibility and maneuvering in the lineup.
The Rockies have made three other major league signings since the lockout ended less than a week ago, adding pitcher Chad Kuhl, shortstop Jose Iglesias and reliever Alex Colomé. They will need to clear two spots on their 40-man roster, one for Colomé and one for Bryant.
With only a few top free agents remaining, it's unlikely that the Rockies will be adding another big name. But trades could be a possibility to fill their remaining needs, and a way to open up a few roster spots. The Rockies' are no longer in need of a left fielder, so players like Yonathan Daza and Raimel Tapia could be shopped around as they search for another filler somewhere else.