DENVER • Colorado’s top draft pick is going from Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School to the Rockies organization.
Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes was the Rockies’ pick the 10th overall selection in the MLB Draft, which started Sunday in Los Angeles.
"I think my best attribute as a player and as a pitcher and really a person is the competitiveness that I bring every day,” Hughes said. “No matter what kind of day it is, I’m going to go up on the mound, and I’m going to keep throwing punches no matter how it’s going.”
Hughes played three years of college baseball at Gonzaga, starting as a two-way player before focusing on pitching last season. Being hit by a pitch ended his sophomore season prematurely. He and the Gonzaga coaching staff mutually decided he would focus on pitching from that point forward.
"I've seen enormous benefits in the first full year that I've only focused on pithing," Hughes said. "I feel like I've learned so much."
The 6-foot-4 pitcher posted a 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with 138 strikeouts in 98 innings last season, posting an 8-3 record in 15 starts.
Hughes was regarded as one of the top collegiate arms in the draft and continues the Rockies’ rebuild of their pitching staff. The Rockies used early draft picks on pitchers Joe Rock and Jaden Hill last year. In addition to his fastball, Hughes said he's most comfortable with his slider with a changeup developing into his third pitch.
With the 31st pick - which the Rockies received after extending a qualifying offer to Trevor Story, who opted to join the Red Sox – the Rockies selected Sterlin Thompson. The 21-year-old posted a .332 batting average over two seasons with the Gators, hitting 16 home runs, driving in 78 runs and stealing 12 bases. He started all 66 contests at Florida last season, splitting the appearances between second base and right field. He was announced as an outfielder at the draft.
The Rockies stayed in the Southeastern Conference, taking University of Tennessee outfielder Jordan Beck, with the 38th selection, a competitive-balance pick. The 6-foot-3, right-handed bat hit 18 of his 34 collegiate home runs last season for the Volunteers. He hit .284 in 550 collegiate at bats, posting 134 runs batted in.
Colorado concluded the first day of its draft by taking right-handed pitcher Jackson Cox, from Washington’s Toutle Lake High School, with the 50th selection. The 18-year-old comes with an above-average fastball that topped out at 95 miles per hour at a Perfect Game national event.
Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday, was taken by Baltimore with the first overall selection.
The draft resumes Monday.