SAN FRANCISCO — One trip to the Bay and all of the Rockies' old road problems are new again.
Their road caveats have been an issue since the start of the franchise, but were especially worrisome last year. The Rockies went 2-8 at Oracle Park, including losing five of their first six. Hits were few and far between.
On Tuesday, the Rockies managed to fix part of their problem, getting eight hits, only a handful less than the Giants at the time of publication. But the Giants were able to string them together — and had a strong pitching performance from Alex Wood — and cruised to a 9-2 win. The Rockies are 1-4 on this road trip, with one more game on Wednesday before they head back to the friendly confines at Coors Field.
"On this trip, we haven't scored," manager Bud Black said. "We had some opportunities to get a knock or two to get some momentum, but we didn't get it."
The Rockies have been stumped by their opponents' strong starting pitching performances on this road trip. The Diamondbacks sent out Merrill Kelly, Zach Davies and Zac Gallen, who together gave up only one run across 18 1/3 innings. On Monday, the Giants' Carlos Rodon let in two runs in six innings.
On Tuesday, it was Alex Wood who perplexed the Rockies, holding them to just one run. That came in the fourth, when Yonathan Daza hit a RBI double. The Rockies managed other opportunities, including loading the bases in the sixth. But Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard both struck out, ending the comeback attempt without even adding another line in the box score.
"We can't get the big blow or the key at-bat," Black said. "We have to keep pushing. We couldn't break through."
The road for the Rockies won't get any easier from here. To compete in the National League West — currently the most competitive division in MLB — the Rockies will have to find a way to crack these pitching staffs. The Dodgers and the Padres, who the Rockies won't face until later this season, also have top-notch rotations.
"The whole division is really good pitching," Connor Joe said. "I feel like we've faced guys who had really good days. It's going to be like that."
The Rockies themselves have the makings for a potential star group as well, but haven't been able to put out consistent perforances as a group. It was Antonio Senzatela's turn on Tuesday. He's fared well against the Giants in the past, posting a 2.57 ERA in two previous starts at Oracle Park, but he wasn't his best.
He uncharacteristically walking two in the second, and the Giants took advantage, piling on three runs there and another two in the fourth. San Francisco also added three against Lucas Gilbreath in the fifth.
"They have a good lineup," Senzatela said. "They can see the ball in the strike zone and not swing at the balls."
Chad Kuhl, who has been their ERA leader this season, gets a chance to right the ship on Wednesday as the Rockies wrap up their three-game series — and road trip — against Giants' starter Alex Cobb.