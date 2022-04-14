DENVER — Has the honeymoon phase come to an end for the Colorado Rockies?

After starting the season 4-1, including their first home series win over the Dodgers since 2018 and a sweep over the Rangers on the road, the Rockies put together a lackluster performance on Thursday against the Cubs. Neither team was on, but it was the Cubs who came out with the 5-2 win.

Runners left in scoring position continued to haunt the Rockies — that was an issue even when they were winning. They were 1-for-7 with runners in scoring position on Thursday, squandering opportunities left and right. Connor Joe in the first made it to second base, only to be stranded. Same thing happened to Yonathan Daza in the third, Ryan McMahon in the fourth, Kris Bryant in the fifth, and so on and so on.

The Rockies scored one of their runs off a C.J. Cron double in the fifth. The other was walked in.

The defense also missed plays they routinely make, and Daza was credited for an ugly base running mistake in the fifth. He was on second after hitting his second single of the night when Bryant lined out to left field. Daza paused, and took his eyes off the ball before trying to beat the throw to third. If he hadn't been called out, he likely would have scored on the next play when Cron doubled. The score would have been tied 3-3 instead of the Cubs staying ahead. Momentum would have shifted, and the Rockies would have been right in it.

"That was fundamentally wrong," manager Bud Black said. "You never turn your back to the wall. Off the bat he did the right thing, he froze. From Daza's position you don't know if the guy is going to catch it or not. For some reason he turned his back to the ball thinking he caught it. We don't know what would have happened, but it would have been bases loaded."

As for Kyle Freeland, he was off in the first inning. He gave up three runs on five hits, although, to his credit, one of those runs scored on a wild pickoff attempt from Elias Díaz to third base. The bullpen started to warm up, but Freeland was able to rebound. He used 24 pitches in the first, but needed only 25 pitches to get through the next three innings. He exited in the sixth, after being credited for all five of the Cubs runs.

He didn't have good fastball command, he said, and he had to rely on his off-speed pitches. Then things just snowballed on him.

"I got singled to death, really," Freeland said. "I wasn't in the zone consistently with my pitches. I definitely need to be better with that.

The bullpen, to their credit, continued their stellar start to the season. They've been a surprise highlight for the team so far, and they've only given up two runs through the first six games. On Thursday it was Ashton Goudeau, Justin Lawrence and Tyler Kinley who got the job done.

"They did their job, they kept us in the game," Black said.