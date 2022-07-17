DENVER • Colorado’s top draft pick is going from Idaho’s Rocky Mountain High School to the Rockies organization.
Right-handed pitcher Gabriel Hughes was the Rockies’ pick with the 10th overall selection in the MLB Draft, which started Sunday in Los Angeles. Hughes played three years of college baseball at Gonzaga, starting as a two-way player before focusing on pitching last season. The 6-foot-4 pitcher had a 3.21 ERA and 1.14 WHIP in 98 innings last season, posting an 8-3 record in 15 starts. His fastball has been clocked in the mid-90s with his slider developing as a strong secondary pitch.
Hughes was regarded as one of the top collegiate arms in the draft and continues the Rockies’ rebuild of their pitching staff. The Rockies used early draft picks on pitchers Joe Rock and Jaden Hill last year.
Colorado owned the 31st pick as a result of extending a qualifying offer to Trevor Story, who opted to join the Red Sox, and the 38th selection, a competitive-balance pick.
Jackson Holliday, the son of former Rockies outfielder Matt Holliday, was taken by Baltimore with the first overall selection.