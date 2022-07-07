Someone forgot to alert the Rockies and Diamondbacks that it's not spring training anymore.

On Thursday, the two teams played like it was March and they were just killing time at another meaningless game at the facility they share in spring camp just twenty minutes from Chase Field in Arizona. The game had no meaning — both have little hope of making the playoffs. And there was no energy from either team, no one really stood out and the small crowd barely paid attention.

In the end it was the Rockies that won 4-3 to open the four-game series. The victory inches them one step closer to getting out of last place in the National League West, a position they've held since May 10.

Austin Gomber and Dallas Keuchel battled it out, but they still managed to leave the game after giving up near identical numbers. Both gave up three earned runs. But Keuchel made it to the seventh while Gomber got through just five.

Gomber pitched the first inning fine, then hit a rough patch in the second. Buddy Kennedy hit a double, then Gomber threw one right to Carson Kelly's sweet spot for a two-run homer. Keeping balls in the park has been a recurring problem for Gomber, who has given up eight home runs in his last 30 ⅔ innings. Kelly got to Gomber again in the fourth, hitting a RBI double.

Keuchel came to the Diamondbacks just a few weeks ago, when the former CY Young Award winner signed with Arizona after the White Sox designated him for assignment.

Keuchel faced this same lineup a week ago, faring slightly better this time around. Connor Joe and Kris Bryant hit back-to-back doubles in the first as the Rockies opened up a 2-0 lead. Randal Grichuk and Ryan McMahon did the same in the fourth to knock in another run.

The Rockies and Diamondbacks took a 3-3 stalemate into the ninth inning. The D'Backs in-game entertainment team told the crowd to cheer for a rally. The few remaining fans barely reacted.

José Iglesias opened the inning with a single, and Randal Grichuk hit a RBI double for a run. Closer Daniel Bard, a night after the Dodgers bore him down, held on to secure the win.