SAN DIEGO — While the rest of the league went into a frenzy at the MLB trade deadline, the Rockies stayed quiet.
In fact, they were never even came close to making a deal. They pulled Daniel Bard and Jon Gray off the market, even though teams were paying high prices for pitchers. And they set the mark high for Trevor Story, never receiving what they felt was a competitive order.
Now, unless deals can be made, Story and Gray will become free agents at the end of the season.
This was the first deadline under interim general manager Bill Schmidt, who is operating with a depleted front office that saw two assistant general managers depart last month. Schmidt, the former vice president of scouting, has a history of drafting players, such as Story, who develop into stars.
Perhaps that's why he opted to hold onto Story for the rest of the season. If they make him a qualifying offer, the Rockies will get a compensatory pick in next year's draft. There have been no talks with Story about what his future in Colorado is beyond the end of the season, Schmidt said they would address that in the offseason.
“It was known what we were looking for, in terms of the value we set at Trevor,” Schmidt said. “At the end of the day, what we were offered we thought the pick was probably going to be better suited for us and to have Trevor as part of our club for the next two months.”
Not trading Gray was not a surprise, as sources said everyone from Gray all the way up to owner Dick Monfort wants to put together a long-term deal to keep their right-handed pitcher in Colorado. They made the decision three days ago that they would not entertain any trade offers on Gray.
“He’d like to be here and we’d like to have Jon,” Schmidt said. “Our objective is to continue having Jon as a Rockie.”
The Rockies, 20.5 games out of first place, sat by quietly during the deadline frenzy as their division competitors added stars, and the teams out of contention bulked up their farm systems. Asking prices were high, and teams like the Nationals, Twins, and Cubs — sold off their stars for a big haul of prospects. The Nationals in particular went into major rebuild mode, dealing seven players for 11 prospects in return.
In the NL West, the Dodgers added Max Scherzer and Trea Turner, the Padres nabbed Adam Frazier, Jake Marisnick and Daniel Hudson, and the Giants sneaked in Kris Bryant right at the deadline.
The Rockies, meanwhile, made only two moves this week. They sent Mychal Givens to the Reds for two pitching prospects and re-acquired Ashton Goudeau.