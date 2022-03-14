As the Rockies took the field for their first official day of spring training, the team added another pitcher to boost their depth.
Chad Kuhl, who previously played for the Pirates, signed a one-year, $3 million deal on Monday, a source said.
With business only resuming last Thursday after a 99-day hiatus due to the MLB lockout, a constant slew of signings will be the norm this spring as teams race to fill their needs. There are still dozens of free agents, with big names like Kris Bryant and Seiya Suzuki remaining unsigned.
"I think all teams are in that boat now where their rosters are not finalized," manager Bud Black said to reporters. "We're engaged. As are other teams with players. There are a lot free agents out there, we're doing our best to try to make that happen."
In just the past three days, the Rockies have added four players — Kuhl, shortstop José Iglesias, reliever Álex Colomé and outfielder Scott Schebler (minor league deal). None of the deals are official yet, and none of the players have reported to camp yet. And with the quick start date, 12 others, including Daniel Bard, Elias Díaz and Raimel Tapia, have also not made it to Scottsdale yet.
As more signings and players roll into camp, the Rockies will continue to update their plans, always in pencil. As of now, Iglesias, a 10-year veteran of the league and a former All-Star, will slide in as their shortstop. That leaves Brendan Rodgers at second, the position he played last year, and Ryan McMahon at third. Colomé will fit in during late-innings and will compete with Carlos Estévez and Daniel Bard for the closer role.
"When something happens, you make the quick adjustment and keep going," Black said. "For them to transition to a new team, that's part of what players do. I'm not worried about that."
Kuhl, who has been both a starter and reliever, could be a roving pitcher. With the departure of Jon Gray, who now plays for the Rangers, the Rockies have a rotation spot open. Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert are the top two candidates to fill that role, but Kuhl could join the fight.
Kuhl, a right-hander, pitched 80.1 innings in 2021, making 14 starts and 14 appearances as a reliever. He finished the year with a 4.82 ERA.
And the Rockies likely aren't finished. They are still in the market for more power, and have been reportedly in talks with Bryant, a third baseman and outfielder. Bryant — who spent most of his career with the Cubs before getting traded to the Giants in July — hit .265 with 25 home runs in 2021.
He's also getting traction with the Phillies, though, who have star Bryce Harper publicly urging his team to sign Bryant.