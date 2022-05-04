DENVER — The fourth was with the Rockies.

On Wednesday, down 1-0 to the Nationals, the Rockies needed a big inning to get some momentum. They found it in the fourth, scoring all five of their runs as they went on to win 5-2.

The Rockies were stumped the night prior by Nationals' starter Eric Fedde, sending only two runners across home plate. It looked like Patrick Corbin was going to do the same to them on Wednesday. He needed just four pitches to get through the first inning, stumping the top of the order.

Then the Rockies started to figure Corbin out.

It started with a pair of back-to-back singles in the second from Ryan McMahon and Brendan Rodgers, then another from Charlie Blackmon in the third. The fourth, though, was when they started to string their hits together.

McMahon and Rodgers again had consecutive base hits to open the inning, then José Iglesias hit a deep line drive to right to send them both home. Connor Joe followed with a triple, and Charlie Blackmon grounded out as the Rockies scored three more.

They didn't generate anything else from there, but they didn't need to, as pitcher Austin Gomber got the job done for them.

Gomber was coming off his best start of the season, when he tossed six shutout innings last Saturday in Detroit. On Wednesday, he held down the red-hot Nationals offense, which leads MLB with 6.73 runs per game on the road. He faced the minimum through the first two innings, then Cesár Hernández, riding a nine-game hit streak heading into the contest, hit RBI single off him. Gomber gave up his other run in the sixth, when Lane Thomas hit his first home run of the season.

All four pitches were working for Gomber. He brought the fastball in late, holding the velocity up on it, and the changeup came into play more so than in any other start this year.

"I thought he threw the ball really well," manager Bud Black said.

Daniel Bard and Tyler Kinley were both quick and effective in their relief roles to wrap up the game. The Rockies defense had four double plays, the fourth time they've done that in a game this year, to bring their total up to 38 for the season, the most in MLB.

"I think we have one of the best defensive infields in all of baseball," Gomber said. "I just try to get those guys involved. The more you get them involved, the more plays they are going to make. So far they've done a great job."

Bryant progressing, but not close

Kris Bryant, the Rockies' big offseason acquisition, has been out with a back strain since April 29. He is improving, manager Bud Black said, but is still limited to just playing catch. He is not hitting yet, and could need a rehab start before he is ready to return.