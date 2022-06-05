DENVER — Sunday was an important test for Ryan Feltner. Whether he passed or not is up for interpretation.
Feltner didn't do enough to help the Rockies win — he gave up six earned runs in the Rockies' 8-7 loss to the Braves — but he did do enough to remain on the team. Feltner, who has made just six major league starts, will travel with the team on its upcoming road trip.
"Every start is the most important start of my career," he said. "Whether it's here or in Triple-A, I think its equally important. I just wish I gave us a chance to win today."
Despite the rough start from Feltner, the Rockies did manage a late comeback, with Brian Serven hitting a two-run home run in the eighth and Charlie Blackmon following with a solo shot in the ninth to pull within one run. The Rockies were swept at home in a four-game series for the first time since the Pirates did it Aug. 29-Sept. 1, 2019. They have won just eight games since May 8.
The road from here doesn't get any easier, as their next two series are against the Giants and the Padres.
"It's been tough," Rodgers said. "We all know we can get out of it, and I think we will soon. It's a tough road trip but I think we're going to bounce back."
As for Feltner, he was originally brought in after Antonio Senzatela went on the injured list, Feltner has remained in the rotation out of necessity after a string of doubleheaders — with one more next weekend. Sunday was Feltner's chance to show the Rockies that they had no choice but to keep him.
But he was strung-out early, unable to execute his fastball. He needed 38 pitches to get through the first inning, giving up three of his six runs. He gave up three more in the second off a Matt Olson home run.
"Today was not my best," Feltner said. "I was under the ball, pushing everything up ... just a little quick off the rubber in the first two innings. Made the adjustment in the third, once it was too late."
Rodgers a triple away from cycle
Remember April? Brendan Rodgers doesn't. It doesn't exist in his mind.
Rodgers, after going 4-for-51 in the first month of the season, has taken off at the plate. And he hasn't shown any signs of slowing down. On Sunday, he fell a triple shy of the cycle. He hit a double in the first, a single in the third and a 425-foot home run in the fifth. He lined out in his last at-bat, ending his shot of reaching the milestone.
"To be honest, I didn't really think about it until after my fourth at-bat," he said. "You have to hit it in a good spot to hit a triple here."