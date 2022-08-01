SAN DIEGO — Colorado Rockies left fielder Kris Bryant is going on the injured list for the third time this season.

After missing a good portion of the first half with a back strain, Bryant is now dealing with plantar fasciitis and a bone bruise in his left foot, according to the Rockies. The issue started a week ago in Milwaukee, with the bruise coming after he fouled a ball off his foot. Bryant thought he’d be able to play through it, but he aggravated it more on Sunday and was removed from the game. The issue wasn't going resolve itself on its own, thus necessitating a stint on the injured list.

The Rockies signed the former MVP to a seven-year, $182 million contract in March. He’s played in just 42 of Colorado's 103 games.

"We decided to be preemptive and do it. Let him get some therapy and treatment, alleviate some of the swelling that's happened in the last couple of days that wasn't there three or four days ago," Rockies manager Bud Black said.

The most important thing for Bryant right now is to stay off his feet. He's in a walking boot, icing it, taking anti-inflammatory drugs and doing therapy on it. An injection — either cortisone or platelet rich plasma — could be necessary if it doesn't improve, both of which would require an even longer stint on the IL.

There is no timeline for his return. Infielder Alan Trejo was called up from Triple-A Albuquerque to replace Bryant.

Bryant, 30, has a .306 batting average with five home runs and 14 RBI this season. All five of his homers came in July.

The Rockies were scheduled to open a five-game series at San Diego on Monday night.