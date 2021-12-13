The Colorado Rockies have finalized their 2022 coaching staff, with four taking on new roles.
Under Bud Black, who is back for his sixth season as manager, Darryl Scott will serve as the new pitching coach. He replaces Steve Foster, who stepped down at the end of the season and will now serve as a director of pitching operations. Scott has been in the Rockies organization since 2011, spending the last two seasons as the bullpen coach.
Reid Cornelius will take over for Scott as the bullpen coach. Cornelius last worked for the Marlins as a rehab pitching coach.
Andy González and P.J. Pilittere were both named assistant hitting coaches. González has worked in the Rockies organization for the past seven years, including the last three as their camps and fundamentals coordinator. Pilittere comes to the Rockies from the Yankees, where he spent the last four years in the same position.
"I’m thrilled to have Reid, Andy and P.J. join our coaching staff for the 2022 season," manager Bud Black said in a statement. "Each of them has a tremendous amount of credibility and knowledge and they are well respected throughout the game."
The full coaching staff:
- Manager: Bud Black
- Bench coach: Mike Redmond
- Third base coach: Stu Cole
- First base coach: Ron Gideon
- Pitching coach: Darryl Scott
- Bullpen coach: Reid Cornelius
- Hitting coach: Dave Magadan
- Assistant hitting coach: Andy González
- Assistant hitting coach: P.J. Pilittere