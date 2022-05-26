The Rockies had a prime opportunity.
Down by two in the fifth, they had the bases loaded with one out and their best hitter was up to bat. But CJ Cron grounded into a double play, and just like that the chance at a comeback was squandered.
So it goes for the Rockies, who can't get anything to go their way lately. They fell to the Nationals 7-3 on Thursday, another winnable game gone astray. Colorado has now lost 13 of their last 17 games, including three out of four on this seven-game road trip.
The game began with another rough outing from Germán Márquez. He was the guy they thought was going to make a big leap this season. Instead, he gave up four of his five runs in the first nning as location issues continued to plague him. There were low-center fastballs to Nelson Cruz and Josh Bell for one run each, then one down the middle of the plate to Yadiel Hernandez for two. Márquez faced the entire Nationals lineup and needed 31 pitches to get through the first.
He gave up just one more run after that, but the damage had already been done. Márquez's ERA is now 6.30, the second-highest among qualified starters in the majors.
The offense recorded eight hits but were only one-for-eight with runners in scoring position. José Iglesias, Charlie Blackmon and Cron all had RBIs. Blackmon's triple in the third was the 53rd of his career, tying Dexter Fowler for most in franchise history.
Injury Notes
Kris Bryant (lower back strain) took a baby step forward on Friday, playing light catch on the field prior to the game. He returned last weekend from the same injury, but played only two games before he was placed back on the injured list (retroactive to May 23).
Antonio Senzatela (back strain) will make a rehab start on Friday with Triple-A Albuquerque. He's expected to throw five innings or 75 pitches. If all goes well, he could make his next start back with the Rockies.
Robert Stephenson (illness) is expected to be activated on Friday. He was put into quarantine after having COVID-like symptoms on Sunday, but he tested negative and was diagnosed with a stomach bug.