DENVER — The Rockies built their lineup around power this season. Right now, they can't even get a hit when they need it most.
Kris Bryant was signed for major bucks, but he's still out with a back strain. Randal Grichuk was traded for, but he grounded out in the ninth with the game tied and has only five home runs to his name this year. And even CJ Cron and Brendan Rodgers, the heart of their order, couldn't make it happen on Tuesday.
The only one, in fact, that had that ability in him on Tuesday was veteran Charlie Blackmon, who hit a two-run blast in the seventh to tie the game. He snapped the Rockies' streak of 266 plate appearances without a home run, the third-longest streak in franchise history.
He can't do it all by himself though, and the Rockies still fell to the Guardians 4-3 in 10 innings to open the three-game series. Four of their last five losses have been by one run.
"That was a big homer to tie the game, but overall our power is lacking," manager Bud Black said. "When you look at our roster and you look at the names and what they are capable of, right now we're not producing the power that we anticipated."
The game started with Antonio Senzatela, who was solid. He gave up his only two earned runs in the third, when Jose Ramírez hit a fastball outside the zone to score two runs. In the sixth, with the Rockies down by just one, Ramírez stole second, and a throwing error from Brian Serven trying to tag him out went wide right, allowing Ramírez to advance to third. He was able to score off a Josh Naylor RBI single.
Overall, despite the pitch to Ramírez, Senzatela said he felt confident in his fastball, and is happy with his increase usage of his changeup against left-handed pitchers.
"I thought his stuff was crisp," Black said. "They got some base hits, a couple soft hits, but I thought overall he pitched very well."
In the seventh, Serven made up for the mistake, hitting his second single of the day to get on base. Then Blackmon hit the 201st home run of his career, tying the game and binding him with Dante Bichette for sixth-most in franchise history.
The Rockies bullpen held it together, with good innings from Jhoulys Chacín, Alex Colomé and Daniel Bard. But a hard-hit double for Ramírez in the top of the 10th ended all of that. It spun right past CJ Cron, coming scarily close to hitting him in the head, to the score the Guardians' ghost runner and give them the lead.
The Rockies, though, had a chance to respond right back, but a base running mistake from ghost runner Charlie Blackmon ended with him tagged out instead of safe at home, and they couldn't get anything going from there.
"I think if Charlie would have had it over again, he would have held his ground at third," Black said.
Kinley out longer than anticipated
The Rockies' best reliever is going to be sidelined for some time now. Tyler Kinley, who went on the injured list retroactive to June 9 with a right ulnar nerve injury, had an MRI done on Monday after his symptoms didn't improve. He will be seeing a specialist later this week to determine next steps. Kinley, who had Tommy John surgery in 2009, is hoping to avoid having to go down that route again this season.