A key piece of the Rockies bullpen is returning next season.
The Colorado Rockies have signed Jhoulys Chacín, 33, to a one-year deal. A starter earlier in his career, Chacín turned himself into a late-inning reliever last season and was a veteran presence in a young bullpen. He had a 4.34 ERA in 45 relief opportunities.
Chacín first signed with the Rockies as an international free agent in 2004 and made his debut for the team in 2009. He took a trip around the league from 2015-2020, and started spring training with the Yankees in 2021. He was cut right before the season started, and the Rockies jumped at the chance to bring him back, making it official on opening day.
"This has always been home for me. This is where I grew up. ... when you feel at home, everything is easier," Chacín said at the end of the season. "When people ask if I would like to come back here, I say yes. They gave me the opportunity."
Chacín didn't allow a run in 26 of his last 36 appearances, including a streak of 10 scoreless outings from June 28-Aug. 5. He took pride in helping out the younger relievers, and is hopeful that things can only go up from where they ended last season.
"We played better than people expected we would play," he said. "I think the last part of the season was a good showdown for us to show how we can play this part of the season. We are right there. You have to get better at the little things and I think this team can be a playoff team. Hopefully that's something we can prove."
With one free agent signing down, the Rockies will look toward the rest of the field, and the Rockies have hopes of signing a power outfielder and more relief help. Jon Gray and Trevor Story are now out on the open market. While there is still a possibility that Gray will return next season, it is expected that Story will sign elsewhere.