DENVER — Ryan McMahon went to the plate 106 times in a row without hitting a home run.
He was getting on base — a game-winning double here, a walk there — but wasn't quite making the kind of contact he wanted. On Saturday, over a month since his last home run, McMahon finally broke that streak. He hit a home run in the eighth, propelling the Rockies to the lead and sending them to a 5-4 win over the Padres.
All of the Rockies runs were scored on home runs on Saturday, as CJ Cron also notched his third in 24 hours in the first inning. Charlie Blackmon blasted one into the second deck in the fourth to tie the game, moving him ahead of Dante Bichette for sixth on the all-time Rockies list.
This has been something this team has been missing, despite their efforts to build a roster around power. The Rockies went 266 plate appearances without a home run, the third-longest streak in franchise history. They seemed to have turned the page though, with Cron, Blackmon, McMahon and Randal Grichuk finding their swings again. Kris Bryant, who is expected to return next weekend in Minnesota, should also add some power.
On Germán Márquez bobblehead night, the Rockies' starter was stellar for his first four innings, striking out six and hitting his spots, especially with his breaking ball. Things got away from Márquez in the fifth though. He gave up a double to Jake Cronenworth followed by a monster, two-run shot from Manny Machado that sailed 463 feet. Márquez couldn't recover, giving up a double to Luke Voit. And Normar Mazara was able to drive him in shortly after.
Márquez ended his night after five innings, allowing a total of four earned runs. Overall, it was still a solid start for Márquez, who is clawing his way back after a rough first two months of the season.
Closer Daniel Bard put a couple runners on base in the top of the ninth, but rebounded to secure his 14th save of the season.