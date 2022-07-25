The last time Kyle Freeland took the mound, he took a bat to a light fixture in the Rockies dugout, spraying glass onto him and the floor around him.
He signed the broken mess, adding Band-Aids and writing, "I'm sorry, get well soon." Then he got back to business. He made subtle adjustments, moving his arm slot up just slightly, and came out Monday night to pitch his best game of the season.
Freeland went seven shutout innings, giving up just four hits as he helped the Rockies salvage a series in Milwaukee. The Rockies beat the Brewers 2-0, avoiding the four-game sweep and earning their first win after the All-Star break.
"Freeland stepped up tonight," catcher Elias Díaz said to AT&T SportsNet's Kelsey Wingert. "He went aggressive all the time with everything. Everything was in play. He had a big night, we needed it."
Freeland, after a rough first two starts, has been just so-so this season. His frustrations started to mount earlier this month. On July 4, he carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning before the Dodgers lit him up for four runs. Five days later, he gave up six in 6.1 innings. And on July 14, his last start before the All-Star break, it all came crashing down for him.
But an extended rest — it's been 12 days since he last took the mound — and those subtle delivery changes were just what he needed to get back on track.
Freeland cruised on Monday night, not giving up a hit until the fourth and never allowing more than one runner to reach base in an inning. He got 10 outs on three pitches or fewer, allowing him to get through seven innings on fewer than 100 pitches. It was first time since 2018 — when he finished fourth in NL CY Young Voting — that he's thrown seven or more shutout innings while striking out seven or more batters. He had all five pitches working for him, getting three punch outs on the sinker, two on the curveball, one on his four seamer and one on his slider.
Freeland passed the game off to Lucas Gilbreath, who breezed through the eighth. Daniel Bard, after allowing traffic, got the save.
On offense, the Rockies got another boost from Elias Díaz, who continued his hot July by hitting his sixth home run of the season. The other run came in the fifth off of smart base running., Garrett Hampson hit a single, then stole second. He got to third after Charlie Blackmon grounded out, and ran home thanks to a Yonathan Daza sacrifice fly.
Iglesias leaves game with injury
José Iglesias exited the game in the second inning after getting hit with a foul ball. He has a left foot contusion, but X-Rays were negative.
Kris Bryant, who returned about a month ago from a back strain that kept him sidelined for the first half of the season, did not play on Monday because of a sore foot. He will be evaluated by specialists in Denver on Tuesday. Connor Joe was also not in the lineup after taking a series of hard dives on Sunday.