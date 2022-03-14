Brewers Pirates Baseball

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the second inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Pittsburgh, Thursday, July 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

 Gene J. Puskar

On the first official day of spring training, the Rockies signed Chad Kuhl to add to their pitching depth, a source said. 

Kuhl, a right-hander who previously played for the Pirates, was a starter before Pittsburgh moved him into the bullpen last year. He pitched 80.1 innings in 2021, making 14 starts and 14 appearances as a reliever. He finished the year with a 4.82 ERA.

With the departure of Jon Gray, who now plays for the Rangers, the Rockies have a rotation spot open. Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert are the top two candidates to fill that role, but Kuhl could join the fight. He likely will be used as a spot starter and reliever. 

