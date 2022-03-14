On the first official day of spring training, the Rockies signed Chad Kuhl to add to their pitching depth, a source said.
Kuhl, a right-hander who previously played for the Pirates, was a starter before Pittsburgh moved him into the bullpen last year. He pitched 80.1 innings in 2021, making 14 starts and 14 appearances as a reliever. He finished the year with a 4.82 ERA.
With the departure of Jon Gray, who now plays for the Rangers, the Rockies have a rotation spot open. Ryan Rolison and Peter Lambert are the top two candidates to fill that role, but Kuhl could join the fight. He likely will be used as a spot starter and reliever.