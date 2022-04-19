DENVER — After the Rockies lost their Opening Day game to the Dodgers, they allowed themselves 10 minutes to feel bad about it.
Then they let it go.
It was CJ Cron that stood up that day and started bouncing around, trying to change the attitude in the clubhouse. He's in his second year with the Rockies, and has grown more comfortable and confident both on and off the field. And it was Cron again on Tuesday that came up big when the Rockies needed him most.
Down 4-3, he hit a three-run blast to give the Rockies the lead. They went on to beat the Phillies 6-5, and are now 8-3 on the season, just the the fourth time in franchise history that they've won eight of their first 11 games.
"I'm just hitting, there's not much to it," Cron said. "I feel comfortable in the box, and I'm just trying to make a difference out there."
The Rockies have fallen behind in six of those wins. But the team has stayed confident, and they keep finding that hit when they need it most.
"It's all because the pitchers are keeping us in games," Cron said. "We might be down early, but they've done such a good job limiting opponents offense that it gives us a chance to come back in games. As an offense, we know we are good enough to win some runs. Them keeping us in ballgames to allow us to do that has been huge.
On Tuesday, it was another slow start for the offense. They didn't have a runner reach until the third, and didn't get any real momentum going until the fourth, when they scored three runs via a Cron sacrifice fly and RBI singles from Randal Grichuk and Elias Díaz. Phillies starter Kyle Gibson had them off-balance until that inning, and Cron said it was only because of a few 'Coors hits' that they were able to turn it around.
"I'm sure he was pretty frustrated out there, but that's baseball," Cron said. "We'll definitely take it. It jump-started the offense and allowed us to settle down a little bit."
Freeland, fresh off signing his five-year, $64.5 million contract earlier in the day, started off strong, striking out Jean Segura on three pitches. But then Rhys Hoskins hit a triple, and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper brought him in with a RBI single. He was nicked for his other run there after Matt Vierling hit a RBI single in the fourth.
His stuff was all there though, and his fastball was especially good inside against both righties and lefties. His secondary pitches also game through.
"All in all, I think that was a good sign of things to come," manager Bud Black said.
Ty Blach, continuing the trend of Denver natives on the mound, took over for Freeland in the sixth. He gave up an inning-opening single to J.T. Realmuto, and then Kyle Schwarber took Blach's sinker and sailed it into left field for a two-run home run to take a 4-3 lead.
The Rockies, though, thanks to Cron, were able come back once again, and had enough protection even after Alex Colomé allowed a run in the eighth. Cron now leads the league in home runs with six and is second in RBIs with 14. His 36 total bases are the most by a Rockies player in the first 11 games of a season since Trevor Story recorded in 2016.
"It's his moment now," catcher Elias Díaz said of Cron. "It's crazy. I love watching what he does at the plate."