DENVER • The Rockies needed a boost.

They dug themselves a hole last week, going 1-for-5 in six very winnable games as they fell deeper into the NL West basement. Bats were slammed. Gloves were thrown. The team was frustrated and running out of time to turn their season around.

They returned home on Monday and since then, they've looked like a completely different team. They beat the Dodgers on back-to-back nights, including 7-4 on Tuesday, to secure the series win. It's the first time that the Rockies have won consecutive home series against their NL West competitor since 2016, and the first time they've won four straight against them since 2017.

"It's nice to turn the page and turn things up," Kyle Freeland said. "They've dominated us for the past six years. It's nice to get series wins over them, especially here at home at Coors, and tomorrow we get to go for a sweep."

On Monday, they attacked former Rockie Tyler Anderson, who is in the middle of the best season of his career. On Tuesday, they did the same Clayton Kershaw, hitting him hard and often. They drove him out early after only four innings, Kershaw's shortest outing of the year.

It was Blackmon, their leading voice in the clubhouse, who led the way. He's always done well against Kershaw — he was 19-for-66 all-time against him heading into Tuesday's game — and this was just a continuation of that. He was a perfect 3-for-3 against Kesrhaw on Tuesday, hitting three singles off the Dodgers' ace.

He's a really good competitor, there's been some back and forth between him and I," Blackmon said. "I enjoy competing against him because he's always so good. We've been around for a long time together. It's cool to have that much history against another player."

Blackmon added a double in the sixth off Yency Almonte, another former Rockies, to give him 277 in his career, tied with old teammate Carlos González for third-most in franchise history. Blackmon finished the day 4-for-5, the 23rd four-hit game of his career.

But it wasn't just Blackmon who contributed. Randal Grichuk and Elias Díaz both hit home runs. Brendan Rodgers had two hits and a RBI. The offense combined to score six runs off Kershaw, the most a team has in five years, and drew four walks, the first time in three years a team has done that.

"I thought we did a good job from a team offense perspective," Blackmon said. "For the most part, we laid off some of his really good pitches to get ourselves in better counts and get a walk or a hit. ... I think it was a good job top to bottom."

On the mound, Kyle Freeland labored through his first two innings, giving up a run a piece in each, including a home run by Hanser Alberto. Max Muncy also nicked him, sending Freeland's fastball 443 feet into the second deck. Freeland has excelled lately by establishing his fastball on the inside of the plate, which allows him to throw teams off-balance when he sends a curveball or slider outside.

"It's done well going inside," Freeland said. "We've seen teams in game make the adjustment inside and change their approach inside, so then we can throw to the outside."

Closer Daniel Bard gave up a home run to Trea Turner in the ninth — the first earned run Bard has given up since May 16 — but it didn't make a dent in the Rockies lead.