Sometimes, Charlie Blackmon talks to himself as he rounds the bases after a home run.
“That’s a product of playing in the outfield,” he said earlier this month, referencing the long, sometimes lonely hours he spends alone out in right field every night.
He did it on Aug. 20, after hitting it out of the park on back-to-back nights. Typically a pro at hiding his emotions, both the highs and the lows, Blackmon smiled as a wave of relief hit him. He repeated the act on Friday, after smashing the first pitch he saw — a sinker in right down the middle — 366 feet to right field for a two-run homer. He read the situation, and knew a fastball was coming in just the right spot for him.
Blackmon didn't know until it was mentioned on the post game zoom, but that marked yet another milestone for him.
"What did I do?" he asked.
The answer: he hit his 188th career home run, tied with Troy Tulowitzki for the seventh-most in franchise history.
"Tulo's such an unbelievable baseball player," Blackmon said. "I saw him as one of the best in the game, for a long time. And it's just really cool to be mentioned in the same statistical category."
The Rockies held on to their early advantage, going on to beat the Dodgers 4-2. Kyle Freeland, fresh off a cameo in right field on Aug. 26, gave up only two runs, both from solo home runs. He pitched six innings with seven strikeouts. CJ Cron and Elias Díaz both homered, putting the Rockies in line for just their second win in Los Angeles this year. Carlos Estévez took the ninth over the slumping Daniel Bard and got the save.
As for Blackmon, who made his major league debut 10 years ago for the team he now leads, he’s in the top 10 in nearly every offensive category as he continues to climb up the history books.
“There’s not a ton of history in the franchise, we don’t go back to 1900 like some of the organizations,” he said earlier this month. “The cool thing is most of those really good players on the list, I either got to play with them or know them. That’s the most exciting part for me.”
Blackmon’s home run numbers are low compared to his peak of 37 in 2017. He has just 10 so far this season — in part, he says, because pitchers have avoided sending him the type of pitches he needs to go long, and also because of the changed baseballs. He bats in the middle of the order now, a more challenging spot, after hitting leadoff for years.
After a slow start, he's now the only player on the team that has a higher batting average on the road than at home, a rare feat even for a normal team that doesn’t have the same problems the Rockies do away from home.
"He takes pride in his work, takes pride in his job," manager Bud Black said. "He goes about it the right way. Preparation is off the charts, may be the best I've ever seen in 40 years."
His voice, though, in a low-service time clubhouse, has been an important factor this season.
On Wednesday, the Rockies played 17 innings of baseball in a day where players went from slamming helmets on the ground to rushing the field. After the game, Blackmon commanded the attention of the locker room for a team meeting, even as they were on the verge of losing their window to fly to Los Angeles.
He gathered the team around, reminding them of the good from that game, even when some, like third baseman Ryan McMahon, said they were just ready to move on. The details of the talk Blackmon decided to keep to himself. But he reminded them of how hard they fought that night, and they were able to continue that in L.A. on Friday, thanks in part to contributions from their leader.