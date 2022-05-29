Chad Smith's parents aren't keen on traveling. Smith can't even remember a time that his father, Rodney Smith, has flown anywhere.
But they did on Saturday, for a very good reason: to watch their son make his major league debut. Rodeny and his wife Susie made it from McCalla, Alabama to Washington, D.C. just in time to watch Smith pitch the seventh inning for the Rockies on Sunday.
He gave them a good performance, pitching a 1-2-3 inning, including getting Riley Adams swinging for Smith's first major league strikeout.
"My wife, my mom and my dad have done the most for me," Smith said. "I wouldn't be here without them. ... they are just as responsible for this as I am. You need a good support system and I'm lucky enough to have that."
The Rockies, though, fell to the Nationals 6-5, dropping the final game of what is probably the easiest road trip on their schedule. They have now dropped 14 of their last 19.
But, despite the routine loss, Sunday will still be a day Smith will never forget. Smith got the news on Friday night that he was being sent to Washington, D.C., but it wasn't clear how the Rockies would use him. He was told he likely would go on the taxi squad, or be used as the 27th man in the doubleheader. But when he arrived on Saturday, manager Bud Black handed him a contract and told him he was on the active roster.
"I had a hunch it could be something more," Smith said.
Smith got the nod in the seventh inning, and said he didn't feel any nerves. He was at the alternative training site during the pandemic season in 2020, spending the season pitching off a major league mound. That, though, was in an empty Coors Field stadium. Saturday was different.
He was amped up when he came out, falling behind 3-0 to Josh Bell. He rebounded, and got through the rest of the inning with ease.
Smith's wife played a big part in helping his parents get there, easing their nerves about traveling. She met them in Houston to join them on the second leg of their journey. Smith got to see his family after his big debut, spending a few minutes with them before he had to catch the team plane to Denver.
Smith foresees a few more flights in his parents future. They may even become seasoned travelers, as they plan to follow Smith as he lives out his dream.
Freeland injury
Kyle Freeland had to be carried off the field Saturday after suffering a left ankle injury in the sixth inning of the Rockies' game against the Nationals. The Rockies, though, think they may have dodged a major bullet.
Freeland, facing Lane Thomas, felt shooting pain as he pushed off for his 107th pitch of the game. He took a few steps before bending over in pain, pointing to his ankle as trainers came out to see him. Third baseman Ryan McMahon and trainer Keith Dugger had to help him off the field, as Freeland could not put any weight on his food.
His immediate thought was that he had fractured his foot, but x-rays came back negative and he was walking without a limp after the game. He is expecting to be able to avoid the injured list.
Freeland gave up five runs in 5⅔ innings before the injury. He wasn't sharp, and his fastball wasn't crisp. The changeup didn't work at all for him.
"it just was one of those days that I wasn't crisp and had to battle through a lot of things," he said.
Rotation update
Ryan Feltner will take the mound on Monday, followed by Germán Márquez on Tuesday. Antonio Senzatela, currently on the injured list with a back strain, is expected to make his return on Wednesday.