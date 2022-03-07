SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Last season, Carlos González wanted to catch a baseball game at Coors Field but didn't want to be seen. So, he put on a hat and a face mask and walked in through the main gates.
His disguise worked.
On Monday, though, it was nearly impossible to miss González as he stood on the backfields during Rockies minor league camp. All of the players knew who he was, and all, despite being shy at first, were vying for the chance to learn from the Rockies legend.
"It feels good to be here," González said. "It feels good to see the family again. I'm happy to be here."
González wasn't the only former player on hand on Monday. Todd Helton and Pedro Astacio also sported baseball uniforms, all personal invites of general manager Bill Schmidt. They aren't there to sign autographs — they are there to coach and help train the next generation.
"You can't understand what we're trying to be without understanding where we've been," farm director Chris Forbes said. "Those guys have played a major role in where we've been. You're talking about two of the best who put on our uniform."
Helton came all the way from his home in Knoxville, Tenn. to work with one player: Michael Toglia, the Rockies' top first baseman prospect. Schmidt believes Toglia has what it takes to win a gold glove at that position, and wanted to bring in their strongest tool to mentor the infielder. Helton spent 17 years in the major leagues for the Rockies and was the first player in franchise history to have his number retired. He very likely could be adding hall of famer to his resume in a few years.
On Monday, he oversaw Toglia's drills and offered tips as he went through his program. Helton's report after day one: Toglia moves well for a big guy, has good hands and can swing the bat well.
"I think he's going to be in Denver real soon," Helton said.
Helton has stayed around the game since retiring, even spending time as a volunteer coach at the University of Tennessee. He said he'd like to eventually take up a roaming coaching role, with a focus on minor leaguers.
"I'm willing to go help out," Helton said. "I'm more than willing to go to different parks and watch the younger guys play."
As for González, he's stayed away from the game since being released from the Mariners in 2020. He has no interest in coaching at the moment; his main focus is on his son and two daughters. He lives in Miami, but will be heading to Los Angeles soon for his daughters' budding acting careers.
He keeps in shape, joking that he never officially retired from the game. He has no official role at camp, roaming around from field to field. During his 10 seasons with the Rockies, González had the chance to learn from Larry Walker and Vinny Castilla during spring training. Now, he wants to be that role model for the next generation.
There's at least one big name already dying for a chance to talk to him: Zac Veen, an outfielder like González and the Rockies' top prospect.
"I'm sure there's some secret in there that he hasn't told anyone," Veen said. "When you pick these guys' brains enough, hopefully you can get that one thing that can help you. That can be a career-changer."