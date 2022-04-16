DENVER • A hitter only needs to send the ball 347 feet to get a home run at Coors Field.
But don't tell C.J. Cron that.
Cron not only hits home runs — he has a league-high five through the first eight games — he demolishes them. His first three of the year went over 440 feet. And on Saturday, he sent one 466 feet, all the way to the left field concourse. It was a three-run shot, handing the Rockies a 3-1 lead in the third as they went on to beat the Cubs 9-6. The Rockies are 6-2, and have one more game on Sunday in their four-game set against the Cubs.
"I think I can do better," Cron said. "That's just the competitor in me. I think you can always get better, no matter what."
The Rockies brought Cron in a year ago after manager Bud Black, who worked with Cron back in Anaheim, directed the front office to sign him. Black's intuition paid off — Cron hit .281 with 28 home runs last year. The Rockies re-signed him on the first day of their offseason to a two-year, $14.5 million deal. Cron said the Rockies were the only team that wanted him before the 2021 season, so he couldn't wait to sign his extension.
And the Rockies have more than gotten their money's worth so far this season.
It's not just the power. It's the in at-bat adjustments, shortening up his swing and knowing when to put the ball in play. It's the on-base percentage and his improved defensive skills. And it's his leadership, his upbeat but serious personality inside the clubhouse that make him an integral part of the team.
"He's a smart player, and he's made some adjustments over the years," Black said. "I think we are seeing by far the best of him. That's a tribute to him."
Cron, who said he's always been calm and collected at the plate, said he expects himself to play like this now. In addition to leading MLB in home runs — he's tied with the Blue Jay's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — he also has the longest RBI streak, which he extended to six games on Saturday.
But Cron wasn't done with just the one long ball on Saturday.
In the seventh, Cron launched the first pitch he saw into left field. This one went 423 feet — no big deal for Cron.
"I'm just trying to hit the ball hard, wherever it goes after that is out of my control," Cron said. "I guess I have natural power, and it goes pretty far. I don't really care that much how far it goes, I'm just happy to give the boys some run support."
He was a part of a parade of Rockies' hits and runs on Saturday. After Cron's first home run, they continued to pile it on. Alan Trejo, fresh of his big home run a night ago, delivered an RBI single in the fourth. Dom Nuñez followed with a sacrifice fly, and Charlie Blackmon added an RBI of his own. Trejo also had a line drive to center in the sixth to help the Rockies score another run.
Antonio Senzatela, making his 100th start, was nicked for seven hits. He got himself out of jams though, and only gave up one run. He would have liked to use more sliders, but said overall he was happy with his performance.
"I felt good. I got the win, the team got the win," Senzatela said. "I think everything was good."
The bullpen, which had been the best in baseball after only giving up three earned runs in the first seven games, was challenged on Saturday. Jhoulys Chacín made it through his first inning unscathed, but gave up four runs in the seventh as the Cubs narrowed the Rockies' lead.
Justin Lawrence was called in to clean up the mess. He got the job done quickly, needing only three pitches to get the Rockies out of it. He gave up a run in the next inning, but the Rockies had enough of a cushion that none of those mistakes came back to haunt them.