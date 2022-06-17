DENVER — C.J. Cron doesn't like to go a day without hitting a home run.
June has been awfully dry, though, for the Rockies most powerful player. He'd been getting singles and the occasional double, but had only one hit out of the park this month. So on Friday, when he found that stroke again, he wasn't going to settle for just one. Instead he hit two, including a monster shot that sailed 486 feet and landed in front of the hot dog stand in left field.
His efforts — along with a strong defensive night and the offensive outburst — helped the Rockies' break out of their Coors Field funk. They beat the Padres 10-4 on Friday, snapping their seven-game losing streak at home.
For one night at least, the Rockies looked like the team they set out to be at the start of the season, putting together one their strongest all-around performances in weeks.
"We need to swing a few together here," Cron said. "We have to start winning ballgames, especially in this park. We just want to win games. Tonight was a good job by everybody."
The day started with another milestone for Charlie Blackmon, who hit the 54th triple of his career in the first inning, giving him the most in franchise history. Cron followed that with his first home run of the night, just a casual 399 feet to right center. He knew he got enough of it, but didn't know for sure if it was going. The second, one though, was a no-doubter.
"That one felt good," he said.
Cron added a RBI single in the next inning just for good measure, giving him five RBIs. Randal Grichuk also had a home run, his first in a month. He was brought in to add more power to the lineup, but this was just his sixth of the season. If he can get things going, and with Kris Bryant expected to return soon, the Rockies could be getting a much-needed push from the middle of their order.
"Hopefully when K.B. (Kris Bryant) comes back and we get some guys going we can really start driving the ball and putting some runs up, because I don't think we've done a very good job of that this year," Cron said.
Kyle Freeland put together seven innings, tied for his longest start of the season. He gave up four runs on eight hits and was removed despite his low pitch count in favor of Carlos Estévez. Freeland had a lot of help throughout the night from the seven players stationed behind him, who put on a defensive clinic. That unit has become a liability this season — the Rockies lead the league in errors — despite having little turnover on that group.
Yonathan Daza, arguably Colorado's best defensive outfielder, made two dazzling catches. The first came in the second, when he made a diving catch to rob Ha-Seong Kim of an extra-base hit. The second came in the fifth, but that one was ruled a triple because it graced the fence before it landed in his glove. The infield also added to the highlight reel, with Brendan Rodgers, José Iglesias and Alan Trejo, who was recalled earlier that day, all doing their part.
"Tonight was a game where our defense did shine. It was instrumental," manager Bud Black said. "A really good team win, with the bat and the glove."