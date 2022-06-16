DENVER — Brian Serven has an opportunity to earn himself more playing time with the Colorado Rockies, and he's making the most of his chance.
Serven, called up a month ago to replace the struggling Dom Nuñez, has emerged as more than just a back-up catcher. With the slump of starter Elias Díaz, who is hitting just above .200 and committing uncharacteristic errors, Serven has proved he can be relied on more and more. And he did it again on Thursday, going 4-for-4 with three singles and the first triple of his career.
"He's in a good spot," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "We need that. He's proven in a short period of time that his efforts in Triple-A that got him a promotion to the big league and now here, he's making a point of wanting to stay through his performance. He's doing a really good job."
Connor Joe also had a four-hit day, the first of his career. But the Guardians again beat the Rockies, taking the game 4-2 and sweep the series. The Rockies have lost seven-straight home games since June 2, one shy of their franchise record.
"We had some opportunities to get some runs across, do some situational hitting and get the big knock. Today it didn't happen," Black said. "This series, it's been tough. All three of these games hinged on a couple at-bats."
Serven was a bright spot on Thursday, getting on base in each of his at bats, including in the ninth to give the Rockies a chance. He said the transition to the majors hasn't been too challenging, and that he credits his preparation and four years in major league spring training for helping make that the case.
Serven has a .333 average and has 17 hits in his 16 starts.
"It's felt like normal baseball," he said. "It's definitely felt normal being around all these guys and being on the field with all these guys."
Colorado starting pitcher Chad Kuhl got better as the game went on, giving up two earned runs in the second, but rebounding to strike out the side in the fifth to end his day. Jake Bird made his MLB debut for the Rockies in the ninth, pitching a 1-2-3 inning.
"I thought he threw the ball well and with conviction," Black said. "I like the fact that he was in the strike zone."
Roster Moves
Rockies infielder Garrett Hampson was placed on the COVID-IL on Thursday morning. He showed symptoms, and is currently undergoing testing. The Rockies brought up utility player Sean Bouchard from Triple-A to replace Hampson. Bouchard hit .338 with 11 home runs for the Albuquerque Isotopes this season.
Bouchard can play first, third and right or left field. Since it is a COVID move, the Rockies do not need to make a 40-man roster move.
"He stands out as a guy who projects to be able to hit in the big leagues," Black said. "It's an all-field approach, line drive gap-to-gap with some power."
Sam Hilliard, who went 0-for-20 in June with 10 strikeouts, was optioned to Triple-A following Thursday's game. No corresponding move was announced.