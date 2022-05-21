DENVER • There's nothing like a first major league hit.
It's extra special when it's a home run to put their team into the lead. But surely one isn't enough, right? So how about two home runs as the first two major league hits? That's sounds like the icing on the cake.
Just ask Brian Serven, who couldn't stop smiling after doing just that.
"You don't really think about that," he said. "I didn't think that it would happen, and it's pretty amazing that it did."
Serven, playing in just his second game after being called up earlier this week, smacked not one, but two balls over the left field wall on Saturday. His contributions helped the Rockies beat the Mets 11-3, after scoring only one run in the first game of the doubleheader earlier that day.
Serven is the 10th player in franchise history to have a home run as their first hit. But, even more impressive, he's just the second player to have his first two hits be home runs, joining Trevor Story on that exclusive list. Serven has as many home runs in five at-bats as Rockies starting catcher Elias Díaz has all season.
The Rockies sent down Dom Nuñez on Monday, wanting their back-up catcher to get more at-bats in Triple-A after spending much of the first month rusting on the bench. At the same time, they had a feeling that Serven, who was having his best offensive season in Triple-A, was ready to handle the pressure of catching at the major league level. So they made a swap, and so far, in this limited sample, it's paying off for the Rockies.
"Those are special moments. It's awesome, I love it," manager Bud Black said. "He was ready for this. He played really well in Triple-A. The last couple of years, you could see him surging. This year, it came together for him."
With the Rockies tied 2-2 in the second and Brendan Rodgers on first, Serven smacked the second pitch he saw from Trevor Williams into left field. He ran around the bases with purpose, then got a huge embrace from teammate Connor Joe after crossing home plate. The ball was collected by the Mets' bat boy to be saved for Serven.
"That was amazing," Joe said. "To see a kid work really hard, he deserves to be up here. He's a big leaguer. For him to to come up in a big spot, produce for himself, produce for the team, it just felt like a hug was necessary in that moment. Just really happy to embrace him and celebrate in that moment."
But that wasn't all for Serven, who also threw out his first runner when JD Davis tried to steal in the sixth. In the seventh, with the Rockies now up by three, Serven hit it out of the park again. This home run was to the same spot in left field as earlier, and also a two-run shot. He knew he hit it well, but he didn't think he hit it out.
He tried to find his parents after both home runs, wanting to point and acknowledge them, but he couldn't figure out where they were sitting. He got a special moment with them after the game, getting to hug the people who helped make it happen.
"Just debuting on Wednesday was incredible," he said. "You dream of playing in the big leagues, your first hit, your first homer, throwing a runner out. It all happened tonight. And we beat the Mets pretty good, so it was pretty fun."
The Rockies piled on three more runs after that to extend their lead. The Rockies, relying on only their bullpen for game two, fared nicely. Ty Blach opened, his first start for the team he grew up cheering for and first since getting Tommy John surgery two years ago. He gave up two runs in three innings, then passed it off to Ashton Goudeau, who gave up one in 2⅔. The rest of the relievers made it through without giving up a run.